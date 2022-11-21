Total number of shares and voting rights in the share capital as of October 31, 2022

Reuters Videos

STORY: A warm bath in Ukraine's ice-cold winter ... in a mural painted by graffiti artist Banksy. Residents of the bombed-out village of Horenka, northwest of Kyiv, say they appreciate the symbolism of the artwork.Tetiana Reznychenko says she met the secretive artist - who never shows his face - and his team.“I offered them some instant coffee. We went up to my flat. I invited them in because they wanted to see what conditions we live in, how we live. We went up to the flat and drank some coffee. I invited them because it was cold, I had to warm up these people somehow. It was just a human gesture to get them warm.”The mural of a man scrubbing his back in the tub is on the ground floor of what was an apartment block before it was bombed by Russian forces back in March.It's one of seven Banksy has confirmed that he spray-painted on Ukraine's scarred walls. Horenka was once on the front line where Russia's assault on the capital was halted. "For me, it means washing off all the dirt. The dirt of the Russian Federation that just ... I don't know what we did. Why do the Russians hate us? We didn't do any harm to them. And this drawing makes me feel as if I have cleansed myself of the dirt that descended on us."Reznychenko has a wood stove in her apartment but like many Ukrainians, she lacks electricity, heating and running water as winter sets in.Despite the problems, she and her neighbors remain defiant. Ukrainians adapt to everything, she says, using candles, sharing each others' electricity, and getting water delivered. Banksy has also unveiled murals in the towns of Hostomel and Borodyanka.