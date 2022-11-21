Total number of shares and voting rights in the share capital as of October 31, 2022
as of October 31, 2022
(Articles L. 233-8 (II) of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority)
Date
Total number of shares in the capital
Number of theoretical voting rights
Number of exercisable voting rights
10/31/2022
95 375 232
161 678 111
161 678 111
Next on the agenda: : Revenues Q4 2022, on January 25, 2023 (after market close)
About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com)
Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 2.4 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 13.6 GW.
