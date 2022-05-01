Total number of voting rights and share capital in GN Store Nord

GN Store Nord A/S

In accordance with Section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, GN Store Nord is required to publish the total number of voting rights and the size of the share capital in the company as per the end of a month during which changes have occurred.

Referring to company announcement no. 8 of April 7, 2022, as per April 30, 2022, the share capital of GN Store Nord is nominally DKK 548,773,512 divided into shares of DKK 4 each, corresponding to 137,193,378 shares. The total voting rights in the company are 548,773,512.

About GN

GN facilitates communication between people through intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming technology. Inspired by people and driven by our passion for innovation, we leverage technologies to deliver unique user experiences that bring people closer through the power of sound and vision.

GN was founded more than 150 years ago with a vision to connect the world. Today, we proudly honor that legacy with our world-leading expertise in the human ear, audio, video and speech, wireless technologies, software, miniaturization, and collaboration with leading technology partners. GN's solutions are marketed by the brands ReSound, SteelSeries, Jabra, Beltone, Interton, BlueParrott, Danavox and FalCom in 100 countries. Founded in 1869, the GN Group employs more than 7,000 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).

