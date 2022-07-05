U.S. markets close in 2 hours 38 minutes

Total number of voting rights and shares forming the share capital

FAURECIA
  FAURY
  FURCF
FAURECIA
FAURECIA

 

 

 

 

 

Nanterre, 5 July 2022

Total number of voting rights and shares forming the share capital

(Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of

the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority)

__________________

Trading place: Euronext Paris

Compartment: A

ISIN code: FR0000121147

LEI code: 969500F0VMZLK2IULV85



Date



Number of shares



Total number of voting rights (theoretical) (1)



 

30 June 2022

 



 

197,089,340



 

198,959,896

(1) In accordance with the provisions of Article 223-11 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority, the total number of voting rights (theoretical) is calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including the shares deprived of voting rights.

Inclusion in the bylaws of a clause that requires crossing thresholds declaration in addition to that related to legal thresholds: yes

Attachment


