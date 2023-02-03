U.S. markets close in 2 hours 47 minutes

Total number of voting rights and shares forming the share capital

Nanterre, 3 February 2023

Total number of voting rights and shares forming the share capital

(Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of

the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority)

__________________

Trading place: Euronext Paris

Compartment: A

ISIN code: FR0000121147

LEI code: 969500F0VMZLK2IULV85



Date



Number of shares



Total number of voting rights (theoretical) (1)



 

31 January 2023

 



 

197,089,340



 

199,897,105

(1) In accordance with the provisions of Article 223-11 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority, the total number of voting rights (theoretical) is calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including the shares deprived of voting rights.

Inclusion in the bylaws of a clause that requires crossing thresholds declaration in addition to that related to legal thresholds: yes

Attachment


