U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,573.00
    -14.50 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,587.00
    -26.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,663.75
    -101.00 (-0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,293.20
    -1.90 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.68
    -0.13 (-0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.80
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.10
    -0.02 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1685
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5680
    +0.0390 (+2.55%)
     

  • Vix

    16.53
    -0.45 (-2.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3792
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6430
    +0.0710 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,979.14
    +2,476.07 (+4.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,488.07
    +68.70 (+4.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,249.47
    -3.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,560.91
    -259.18 (-0.90%)
     

Total Play Announces Revenue Of Ps.7,270 Million and EBITDA Of Ps.3,056 Million In The Third Quarter Of 2021

·9 min read

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CIBANCO, S.A, Institución de Banca Múltiple, as Trustee of the CIB/3370 Trust, reports that Total Play Telecomunicaciones, S.A. de C.V. ("Total Play"), provider of triple play services in Mexico, announced its third quarter 2021 financial results.

Third quarter results

Revenue for the quarter totaled Ps.7,270 million, compared to Ps.5,004 million for the same period of the previous year. Total costs and expenses were Ps.4,214 million, compared to Ps.3,274 million from the previous year.

As a result, Total Play's EBITDA was Ps.3,056 million, from Ps.1,730 million a year ago. The company recorded operating profit of Ps.753 million, compared to Ps.30 million a year ago. Total Play reported net loss of Ps.836 million versus a loss of Ps.258 million in the same period of 2020.

Revenue from services

The growth in the company's revenue in the period is the result of an increase, both in the residential and the enterprise segments sales, due to greater demand from users for Total Play's telecommunications services.

Costs and expenses

Total costs and expenses grew 29%, as a result of a 24% increase in service costs and a 32% increase in general expenses. The increase in costs, to Ps.1,635 million, from Ps.1,322 million in the previous year, results mainly from the acquisition of content, cost of sales of telecommunications equipment for business customers, commissions, leasing of connection links and licenses for the optimal operation of the network.

The increase in expenses, to Ps.2,579 million, from Ps.1,952 million, reflects higher services, advertising and promotion expenses, as well as maintenance costs.

EBITDA and net result

Total Play's EBITDA was Ps.3,056 million compared to Ps.1,730 million from the previous year.

The main variations below EBITDA were the following:

Ps.603 million increase in depreciation and amortization, as a result of investments in coverage of the fiber optic network and user acquisition cost — telecommunications equipment, labor and installation expenses.

Ps.512 million growth in interest expense, mainly derived from growth in long-term financial debt.

Ps.623 million losses in foreign exchange this quarter, compared to a profit of Ps.112 million a year ago, as a consequence of a dollar net liability monetary position in conjunction with the depreciation of the exchange rate of the peso against the dollar this period, compared with appreciation the previous year.

Total Play reported net loss of Ps.836 million, from a loss of Ps.258 million in the same period of 2020.

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2021, the company's debt with cost was Ps.40,671 million, compared to Ps.19,532 million from the previous year.

The growth of the debt balance is related to two successful placements of Senior Notes in international markets, i) the first one for US$575 million in November 2020, and ii) the second one for US$600 million in September 2021.

The lease liability was Ps.4,738 million, compared to Ps.4,380 million from the previous year.

About Total Play

Total Play is a leading Triple Play provider in Mexico that, thanks to the widest direct-to-home fiber optic network in the country, offers entertainment and technologically advanced services with the highest quality and speed in the market. For the latest news and updates about Total Play, visit: www.totalplay.com.mx

Total Play is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community wellbeing; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results and world-class performance.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect Total Play and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.

Investor Relations:

Investor Relations:




Bruno Rangel

Rolando Villarreal

Samantha Pescador

+ 52 (55) 1720 9167

+ 52 (55) 1720 9167

+52 (55) 3032 3639

jrangelk@totalplay.com.mx

rvillarreal@totalplay.com.mx

samantha.pescador@totalplay.com.mx




Press Relations:

Luciano Pascoe

Tel. +52 (55) 1720 1313 ext. 36553

lpascoe@gruposalinas.com.mx


TOTALPLAY TELECOMUNICACIONES, S.A. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES


CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY INCOME STATEMENTS


(Millions of Mexican pesos)

























3Q20


3Q21


Change




$

%


$

%


$

%














Revenue from services

5,004

100%


7,270

100%


2,266

45%














Cost of services

(1,322)

(26%)


(1,635)

(22%)


(313)

(24%)














Gross profit

3,682

74%


5,635

78%


1,953

53%














General expenses

(1,952)

(39%)


(2,579)

(35%)


(627)

(32%)














EBITDA

1,730

35%


3,056

42%


1,326

77%














Depreciation and amortization

(1,700)

(34%)


(2,303)

(32%)


(603)

(35%)



Other income (expenses) - Net

-

0%


-

0%


-

0%














Operating profit (loss)

30

1%


753

10%


723

2410%














Financial cost:











Interest revenue

13

0%


11

0%


(2)

(15%)



Accrued interest expense

(390)

(8%)


(902)

(12%)


(512)

(131%)



Other financial (expenses) income - Net

(15)

(0%)


(72)

(1%)


(57)

380%



Foreign exchange (loss) gain - Net

112

2%


(623)

(9%)


(735)

656%














Profit (loss) before income tax provision

(250)

(5%)


(833)

(11%)


(583)

233%














Income tax provision

(8)

(0%)


(3)

(0%)


5

63%














Net income (loss) for the period

(258)

(5%)


(836)

(11%)


(578)

224%



TOTALPLAY TELECOMUNICACIONES, S.A. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES


CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY INCOME STATEMENTS


(Millions of Mexican pesos)

























Accumulated


Accumulated







9M20


9M21


Change




$

%


$

%


$

%














Revenue from services

13,881

100%


20,465

100%


6,584

47%














Cost of services

(3,709)

(27%)


(4,908)

(24%)


(1,199)

(32%)














Gross profit

10,172

73%


15,557

76%


5,385

53%














General expenses

(5,301)

(38%)


(6,868)

(34%)


(1,567)

(30%)














EBITDA

4,871

35%


8,689

42%


3,818

78%














Depreciation and amortization

(4,621)

(33%)


(6,395)

(31%)


(1,774)

(38%)



Other income (expenses) - Net

-

0%


-

0%


-

na














Operating profit

250

2%


2,294

11%


2,044

818%














Financial cost:











Interest revenue

31

0%


32

0%


1

3%



Accrued interest expense

(903)

(7%)


(2,074)

(10%)


(1,171)

(130%)



Other financial expenses

(61)

(0%)


(195)

(1%)


(134)

(220%)



Foreign exchange gain (loss) - Net

(263)

(2%)


(529)

(3%)


(266)

101%














Profit (loss) before income tax provision

(946)

(7%)


(472)

(2%)


474

(50%)














Income tax provision

(21)

(0%)


(20)

(0%)


1

(5%)














Net income (loss) for the period

(967)

(7%)


(492)

(2%)


475

(49%)


TOTALPLAY TELECOMUNICACIONES, S.A. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Millions of Mexican pesos)















As of September 30,







2020



2021



Change




$

%


$

%


$

%


Assets











CURRENT ASSETS











Cash and cash


113

0%


6,932

11%


6,819

6035%


Restricted cash in trusts


1,430

3%


1,118

2%


(312)

(22%)


Customers - net


2,647

6%


3,391

5%


744

28%


Other receivables and recoverable taxes


2,926

7%


4,324

7%


1,398

48%


Inventories


1,042

2%


1,552

2%


510

49%


Prepaid expenses


557

1%


612

1%


55

10%


Total current assets


8,715

20%


17,929

27%


9,214

106%













NON-CURRENT ASSETS











Property, plant and equipmente - Net


29,433

67%


41,928

64%


12,495

42%


Rights-of-use assets -Net


4,169

10%


4,368

7%


199

5%


Other non-current assets


1,395

3%


1,620

2%


225

16%


Total non-current assets


34,997

80%


47,916

73%


12,919

37%


Total assets


43,712

100%


65,845

100%


22,133

51%













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











SHORT-TERM LIABILITIES











Short-term financial debt


1,840

4%


1,414

2%


(426)

(23%)


Trade payables


9,877

23%


7,575

12%


(2,302)

(23%)


Other payables and taxes


1,998

5%


3,046

5%


1,048

52%


Derivative financial instruments


7

0%


-

0%


(7)

n.m.


Lease liabilities


1,627

4%


1,481

2%


(146)

(9%)


Total short-term liabilities


15,349

35%


13,516

21%


(1,833)

(12%)













LONG-TERM LIABILITIES











Long-term financial debt


17,692

40%


39,257

60%


21,565

122%


Trade payables


28

0%


4

0%


(24)

(86%)


Other long-term payables


151

0%


81

0%


(70)

(46%)


Lease liabilities


2,753

6%


3,257

5%


504

18%


Total long-term liabilities


20,624

47%


42,599

65%


21,975

107%


Total liabilities


35,973

82%


56,115

85%


20,142

56%













STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


7,739

18%


9,730

15%


1,991

26%


Total stockholders' equity and liabilities


43,712

100%


65,845

100%


22,133

51%


TOTAL PLAY TELECOMUNICACIONES, S.A. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(Millions of Mexican pesos)













Years ended





September 30,





2020

2021

Operating activities:






(Loss) income before income tax provision




(946)

(471)

Items not requiring the use of resources:






Depreciation and amortization




4,620

6,395

Employee benefits




14

362

Items related to investing or financing activities:






Accrued interest income




(31)

(32)

Accrued interest expense and other financial transactions




903

2,075

Valuation of financial derivative instruments




9

(406)





4,569

7,923

Resources (used in) generated by operating activities:






Customers and unearned revenue




(491)

(1,015)

Other receivables




5

(23)

Related parties, net




230

(88)

Taxes to be recovered




(858)

(638)

Inventories




218

70

Advance payments




(414)

(204)

Trade payables




5,126

(680)

Other payables




268

879







Cash flows generated by operating activities




8,653

6,224







Investing activities:






Acquisition of property, plant and equipment




(9,667)

(12,094)

Other assets




(9)

(112)

Collected interest




31

32







Cash flows (used in) investing activities




(9,645)

(12,174)







Financing activities:






Loans received




4,411

14,478

Leasing cash flows




(1,684)

(1,232)

Interest payment




(1,557)

(2,214)

Restricted Cash in Trusts




(483)

153

Reverse factoring




191

(90)







Net cash flows generated by financing activities




878

11,095







Increase in cash and cash equivalents




(114)

5,145

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year




227

1,787







Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year




113

6,932

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/total-play-announces-revenue-of-ps7-270-million-and-ebitda-of-ps3-056-million-in-the-third-quarter-of-2021--301411597.html

SOURCE Total Play Telecomunicaciones, S.A. de C.V.

Recommended Stories

  • Apple stock falls after missing Q4 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre provides the key numbers from Apple's Q4 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Just Popped 8%

    Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) jumped 8.1% as of 1 p.m. EDT on Thursday after the solid-state rechargeable battery start-up announced that independent third-party tests verified the performance of its batteries as described in the company's own December 2020 presentation. QuantumScape reported that testing of three single-layer cells by Mobile Power Solutions, an independent lab, showed that its batteries successfully completed a simulation of how a battery might work in the real world, being roughly equivalent to 240,000 miles driven by a vehicle with a 300-mile range. This was still a lab test, and it remains to be shown that QuantumScape's technology will work in a real-world application.

  • Apple says supply constraints worse than expected in Q4

    Neuberger Berman Managing Director Dan Flax joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss Apple's earnings results.&nbsp;

  • Why Twilio Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) fell 17.6% on Thursday after the communications software provider offered a tepid financial outlook and announced the departure of a key executive. Twilio's active customer base grew to over 250,000 accounts as of the end of September, up from 208,000 at the end of the year-ago quarter. Together, this helped to drive Twilio's revenue higher by 65% year over year to $740.2 million.

  • In a market full of wild valuations, Bill Gates holds these stocks for the stable income growth

    Slow and steady wins the race. Even for Bill Gates.

  • Here's Why LendingClub Stock Soared Today

    Shares of LendingClub (NYSE: LC) surged 33% higher on Thursday after the financial services company delivered strong third-quarter results. LendingClub's revenue climbed 20% to $246.2 million, fueled by a 14% jump in loan originations, to $3.1 billion. "Our success continues to be driven by our competitive advantages, including our growing base of 3.8 million members, our exceptional data science capabilities, and our proven marketplace model," CEO Scott Sanborn said in a press release.

  • Cathie Wood just dumped another $100-plus million in Tesla — here are the 'bargain' stocks she likes now

    Cathie Wood the value investor? Sort of.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Clean Energy Fuels Stocks Rocketed Today

    Hydrogen stocks made big moves Thursday as investors bid the clean energy stocks higher after big news from the industry hit the headlines even as President Joe Biden presented a watered-down infrastructure bill at Capitol Hill. As of 2:20 p.m. EDT, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ: CLNE) were trading up 11.6%, 8.3%, and 8.5%, respectively. Aviation firm ZeroAvia just announced that it's developing a 19-seater aircraft that'll fly "entirely on hydrogen," with the first such commercial passenger flight expected to fly between the U.K. and Netherlands by 2024.

  • What Investors Should Pay Attention to in AbbVie's Q3 Earnings Report

    With AbbVie's (NYSE: ABBV) third-quarter earnings report scheduled for Oct. 29, shareholders and prospective investors should be on alert. AbbVie is in the middle of transitioning its revenue base away from dependence on its blockbuster drug Humira, as its exclusivity protections are starting to expire outside the U.S. That means the company's stock is in a particularly sensitive time, as the prospective replacements for Humira are still in the process of ramping up. The earnings report will likely give investors updates on progress in the clinical trial pipeline, but the main dish will be the story about the pace of its revenue growth in Humira's replacements, or lack thereof.

  • Apple Stock Tumbles After a Rare Sales Miss. Investors Aren’t Happy.

    Sales of iPhones, iPads, and wearables were all lower than expected in Apple's latest quarter. Supply constraints cost the company roughly $6 billion in revenue.

  • U.S. Steel Stock Is Jumping — and Not Just Because It Crushed Earnings

    U.S. Steel reported $5.36 in adjusted per-share earnings for the third quarter. Wall Street was projecting about $4.87 a share. The company is also raising its dividend payment.

  • U.S. congresswoman Greene bought Trump SPAC shares

    (Reuters) -U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, an ally of Donald Trump, bought as much as $50,000 worth of shares in the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that has agreed to merge with the former president's new social media venture. Greene bought shares worth between $15,001 and $50,000 on Oct. 22, the day they rose in value by as much as 1,650% from what they were worth before the deal, as amateur traders and Trump supporters snapped them up, according to a regulatory filing published on Wednesday. The shares of the SPAC, Digital World Acquisition Corp, have given up most of their gains since Greene invested on Friday.

  • Positive Earnings Pushed Teladoc Health Shares Higher on Thursday

    Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) are rising sharply in response to the company's third-quarter earnings call. Teladoc didn't raise the top end of its full-year revenue outlook, but the company did tighten up the expected range. Teladoc Health lost $84.3 million during the third quarter, according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

  • How Gilead's Covid Drug Carried Its Third-Quarter Beat — And Why Shares Fell

    A big beat from Gilead's Covid treatment, Veklury, offset mixed sales for its other products, an analyst said Thursday as GILD stock toppled.

  • Ford Stock Breaks Out As Auto Giant Resumes Dividend, Hikes Outlook

    Ford Motor joined General Motors with a mixed report for the third quarter Wednesday. But Ford hiked full-year guidance and reinstated its dividend, after GM guided toward the "high end" of its 2021 earnings forecast.

  • 3 Can't-Miss Dividend Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Crash

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 1.8% to 7.4%, are the perfect place for investors to put their money to work during a downturn.

  • 3 Reasons Investors Should Watch Intel Stock Despite an Earnings Disappointment

    Earnings season always garners the attention of investors and can lead to significant shifts in a company's stock. Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) temporarily lost, the stock plunged on Friday following its third-quarter earnings release on Oct. 21. Investors sold their shares in the Silicon Valley-based chip giant as the company failed to meet expectations in a few areas.

  • 5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

    When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Integra LifeSciences The Trade

  • Why Shares of Shift4 Payments Fell Today

    The company reported an October business update, while other industrywide news may have had something to do with the decline as well.

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Seems Overvalued and Large Players may Take Profits

    Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is clearly on a profit run, and the company is continuously surpassing expectations, which has led investors to pay more attention. In this article, we will examine if the stock price is too expensive in relation to the ability of AMD to produce future cash flows, and look at possible investment strategies that might occu