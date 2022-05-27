U.S. markets close in 1 hour 8 minutes

Total Point Urgent Care in Jacksonville Texas Plans Grand Opening/Ribbon Cutting on May 31st

·2 min read

JACKSONVILLE, Texas, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Point Urgent Care in Jacksonville, Texas has planned its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for May 31st.  The Jacksonville, Texas location was the first location opened by Total Point Healthcare, the group responsible for opening Total Point Emergency Centers all across Texas.

Total Point Urgent Care (PRNewsfoto/Total Point Healthcare Inc)
Total Point Urgent Care (PRNewsfoto/Total Point Healthcare Inc)

Total Point Urgent Care in Jacksonville serves an underserved community with a focus on Urgent Care and Primary Care model.  Total Point Urgent Care makes healthcare affordable and convenient, without having to schedule an appointment.  The services offered include allergic reactions, ear infections, immunizations, wound care, flu diagnoses, x-rays, school and sports physicals, and women wellness exams to name a few.

Total Point Healthcare team is built from the leading experts in the industry and have designed their facilities to incorporate every detail for what a patient looks for.  Total Point Healthcare's dedication is to the patient and to give them best medical attention in a much-needed community.

Nurse Practitioner in Jacksonville, Amanda Stilley says, "Helping others is a passion that the medical field allows me give back to my community. Total Point gives me the ability to serve other's and make a positive impact in the community. We offer a holistic approach to your medical treatment and value patient input on their care."

"Jacksonville Total Point Urgent Care was the first location to open, and we have been serving the Jacksonville community and surrounding areas since July 2021. We offer affordable healthcare and offer urgent care and primary services. I am passionate about holistic healthcare and am honored to help serve the people in this community," said ­­­­Courtney Holcomb, Nurse Practitioner for Jacksonville.

About Total Point Urgent Care:

Total Point Urgent Care is a convenient healthcare resource for the community. Our clinics throughout Texas and Arizona are here to provide the immediate medical care you need at a fraction of the cost you encounter at the emergency room.

www.TotalPointCare.com

www.TotalPointER.com

www.TotalPointHC.com

Contact:
Shahmir Abbasi
shahmir.abbasi@totalpointcare.com

 

 

Total Point Healthcare (PRNewsfoto/Total Point Healthcare Inc)
Total Point Healthcare (PRNewsfoto/Total Point Healthcare Inc)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/total-point-urgent-care-in-jacksonville-texas-plans-grand-openingribbon-cutting-on-may-31st-301556822.html

SOURCE Total Point Healthcare Inc

