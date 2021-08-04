U.S. markets open in 6 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,414.50
    -0.50 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,987.00
    -11.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,069.00
    +22.75 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,216.80
    -2.60 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.45
    -0.11 (-0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.20
    +2.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    25.73
    +0.14 (+0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1876
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1760
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.04
    -1.42 (-7.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3933
    +0.0018 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0970
    +0.0470 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,955.13
    -425.66 (-1.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    927.42
    -16.02 (-1.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,105.72
    +24.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.08
    -57.75 (-0.21%)
     

Total Potential Assets of Top 50 High Growth Emerging Brands in China Exceed $462 Brillion

·3 min read

BEIJING, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Miaozhen Academy of Marketing Science, a China-based organization studying marketing science and application innovation, released the BrandGrow China's Emerging Brands Growth Potential Report, which evaluated the growth potential of emerging brands based on their financial indicators. The "Top 50 High Growth Potential Emerging Brands in China 2021" were also announced.

According to the report, the emerging brands have to be the ones that have been in China for 10 years and whose revenue growth rate is much higher than the industry average (including renewed brands and foreign brands in China). Data showed that the total potential assets of the emerging brands selected for the Top 50 exceed $462 Brillion, accounting for about 3% of the national GDP in 2020. Excluding the companies that have already been listed, other emerging brands have completed hundreds of rounds of financing, with a cumulative financing amount reaching $15.4 billion.

BrandGrow Top 50 high growth potential emerging brand in China 2021,Miaozhen academy of maketing science
BrandGrow Top 50 high growth potential emerging brand in China 2021,Miaozhen academy of maketing science

Peking Tan, president of the Miaozhen Academy of Marketing Science, remarked that a number of Chinese local brands have emerged in the past decade, and have achieved remarkable results with unique marketing strategies. Facing digital media, channels, consumers and supply chain, Chinese entrepreneurs have to explore many new methods for brand building in the new environment. We have to summarize the law of brand growth to help more companies understand the Chinese market, thus achieving business success.

The emerging brands on the list come from 14 industries of automotive, education, digital, home appliances, cosmetics & personal care, beverages, maternal & infant, leisure and entertainment Apps, garment accessories, smart devices, alcohol drinks, household furniture, food and e-cigarettes sectors. Among them, 90% are local brands with the rest being foreign-funded or China-foreign joint venture brands. Eight brands of the education industry are selected as the emerging brands with the greatest potential, accounting for the largest part. NIO, an automotive brand founded in 2014, is BrandGrow's Most Promising Emerging Brand for Growth in 2021 with a brand potential asset value of $113 billion.

It's learned that evaluation of the potential asset value of emerging brands takes into account the brand sedimentation value, the endogenous growth and the exogenous growth. The brand sedimentation value is based on the performance of the brand in the consumer market, the development speed of the industry and the capital market for the brand's valuation; the endogenous growth includes the organizational capacity, innovation ability, digital ability and brand ideal combined with investor score and case research results by 30 exclusive investment firms; the exogenous growth includes brand brain competitiveness, digital share competitiveness and brand unique competitiveness calculated based on consumer research, social data and search data

Statistics indicated that digital ability has become the core competitiveness of China's emerging brands with rapid growth. The brand digital share competitiveness has overtaken brain competitiveness to become the major exogenous force for driving fast growth of emerging brands in China.

About Miaozhen Academy of Marketing Science (MAMS)

Initiated by Miaozhen Systems, a third-party technology company, providing enterprises with marketing growth solutions based on big data and AI technology, MAMS is an institution for industry research into innovation in marketing science and applications. It uses scientific methods to solve practical and theoretical marketing problems and builds a measurable, verifiable, predictable marketing science methodology and knowledge base. MAMS advocates open, inclusive collaboration, genuineness, and staying true to its values. It strives to create a positive, innovative environment for research and communication. MAMS's ultimate goal is to foster industry cooperation and further scientific progress.

For more information, please visit: https://www.miaozhen.com/en

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/total-potential-assets-of-top-50-high-growth-emerging-brands-in-china-exceed-462-brillion-301347926.html

SOURCE Miaozhen Academy of Marketing Science

Recommended Stories

  • Wealthy Clients Clamor for Backdoor Roth IRAs. Advisors May Want to Keep that Door Shut.

    Headlines about PayPal founder Peter Thiel’s $5 billion tax-free retirement account have some clients salivating. But regulatory changes may be coming.

  • Google Approves Most Staff Requests to Relocate or Work Remotely

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google approved 85% of employee requests to work remotely or relocate once its offices fully re-open, the company told staff Tuesday.Google is one the largest companies trying a hybrid approach to returning from the pandemic. It will ask most of its staff to go back to work in their previous offices, but let others do their jobs elsewhere. Over the past few months, some 10,000 employees applied to transfer to a new office or work from home.The company rejected 15%

  • Alibaba’s First Sales Miss in Two Years Shows Crackdown Toll

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s revenue missed estimates for the first time in more than two years, underscoring how Beijing’s months-long campaign against the internet sector is taking a toll.Growth slowed in most of Alibaba’s major divisions from cloud to e-commerce, underlining fears that the mounting list of new government regulations is constraining expansion and increasing companies’ burdens. In a sign of the times, Chief Executive Officer Daniel Zhang on Tuesday endorsed a str

  • Lockheed reduces pension woes by nearly $5 billion, forecasts hit to profit on actuarial changes

    The U.S. weapons maker has purchased group annuity contracts from Athene Holding Ltd and will transfer pension obligations and related plan assets for about 18,000 U.S. retirees and beneficiaries to the retirement services provider. Lockheed will take a non-cash charge related to actuarial losses of about $1.7 billion in the third quarter. The contracts were purchased using assets from Lockheed's master retirement trust and no additional funding was used, said the company.

  • Bitcoin mining crackdown in China is a boon for Texas

    John King knew his small town of Rockdale, Texas, had landed on the global crypto map when three Chinese bitcoin miners showed up at City Hall unannounced this summer.

  • Retirement security ‘is shakier than ever’ and ‘Americans are not saving enough’ for old age

    Americans’ retirement security is unstable, and legislation focused on pensions, Social Security and other savings or healthcare concerns must be a priority for government officials, a group of 31 organizations wrote in a recent public letter to President Biden. Companies, economic think tanks and other organizations signed a letter urging the president to create an inter-agency task force from some of the top government departments, including the Department of Labor, Department of Treasury, Securities and Exchange Commission and White House Gender Policy Council. The letter was signed by ADP, Edelman Financial Engines, Employee Benefit Research Institute and Prudential, to name a few.

  • Should a 401(k) Be in an Annuity?

    Housing a retirement plan inside a variable annuity contract offers some big advantages, but mostly if the account holder is close to retirement.

  • Bakkt, Quiznos Sandwich Chain to Launch Bitcoin Payment Pilot

    The crypto exchange and Quiznos will allow customers at select Denver locations to purchase items with the cryptocurrency.

  • Delta variant wreaking havoc on America’s return to office plans

    The Delta variant is wreaking havoc on companies’ return to office plans.

  • Blizzard President J. Allen Brack Exits Amid Sexual Harassment and Discrimination Lawsuit Against Company

    Activision Blizzard said longtime exec J. Allen Brack, president of Blizzard Entertainment, is leaving the company. Brack’s exit comes less than two weeks after Activision Blizzard was sued by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing, which alleged the company’s “pervasive frat boy workplace culture” resulted in women employees being continuously subjected to sexual […]

  • Banks From HSBC to Citi Shrug Off China Risks, Embrace H.K.

    (Bloomberg) -- Growing geopolitical tensions and pulled initial public offerings have done little to damp the appetite of Western banks for Hong Kong and China.Standard Chartered Plc Chief Executive Officer Bill Winters was the latest executive in recent weeks to signal a sweeping Chinese government crackdown and rising geopolitical tensions between China and the U.S. won’t derail his lender’s focus and investment in the region.“We don’t see a structural or fundamental change in terms of the bus

  • McDonald's makes masks mandatory for some U.S. customers, staff (Aug. 2)

    (Reuters) -McDonald's Corp on Monday confirmed that all its customers and staff will need to start wearing masks again inside its U.S. restaurants in areas with high or substantial transmission, regardless of whether they are vaccinated or not. The resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the United States due to the Delta variant and the new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that requires fully vaccinated individuals to wear masks have led companies to change their plans on vaccinations and masking. Last week, major companies including Alphabet Inc's Google, Uber Technologies Inc and Facebook Inc said all their U.S. employees must get vaccinated to step into offices.

  • Why This Longtime Asia Investor Thinks the Reaction to China’s Crackdown Is Overblown

    Barron's spoke with Matthews Asia's Robert Horrocks about China's latest regulatory moves, the VIE structure, and what the latest moves mean for China's views on private enterprises.

  • Oil drops for third day on concerns COVID-19 variant spread to cut demand

    Oil prices fell for a third day on Wednesday on mounting concerns that the increasing spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus in top consuming countries will cut fuel demand. Brent crude oil futures slid 22 cents, or 0.3%, to $72.19 a barrel, as of 0129 GMT. The United States and China, the world's two biggest oil consumers, are grappling with rapidly spreading outbreaks of the highly contagious Delta variant that analysts fear will limit fuel demand at a time when it traditionally rises in both countries.

  • With Strong Deliveries and the New Backing of China, NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is Positioned to Become a Major Player

    Investors in NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) had a good week, as its shares rose 6.2% to close at US$45.85 following the release of its first-quarter results and the more recent vehicle deliveries report. In a twist of events, China is also moving both to back and protect Electrical Vehicle manufacturers.

  • A Trucking Crisis Has the U.S. Looking for More Drivers Abroad

    (Bloomberg) -- A shortage of truckers across the U.S. has become so severe that companies are trying to bring in drivers from abroad like seemingly never before.For the first time in her 10-year trucking career, Holly McCormick has found herself coordinating with an agency in South Africa to source foreign drivers. A recruiter for Groendyke Transport Inc., McCormick has doubled her budget since the pandemic and is still having trouble finding candidates.The U.S. has been grappling with a chronic

  • Are companies with Covid vaccine mandates alienating customers? Who cares!

    Equinox announced today that it will soon start requiring proof of vaccination from customers looking to break a sweat at its chain of upscale gyms or at its cult-favorite spin-class subsidiary, SoulCycle. The news follows a number of other American businesses that are also asking patrons to show they’ve had the jab, including restaurateur Danny Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group, Broadway theaters, and a number of other bars and restaurants. Companies that go a step further and require proof of vaccination from customers are clearly aware that they may lose business as a result—and they’re all right with that.”If you really want to go unvaccinated, you can dine somewhere else, and you can also go work somewhere else,” Meyer told CNN last week.

  • Apple’s Advertising Business Is Bigger Than You Think. It Could Get Bigger Still.

    Growth drivers include Apple's addition of search ads in China, higher ad loads, and the introduction of banner ads to the App Store, says Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi.

  • Why There Are Plenty of Jobs and Still Unemployment

    The explanation is elusive. What is clear is that, if the situation persists, the central bank won’t change its stimulus campaign.

  • Activision Blizzard stock rises as earnings beat, executives stress zero-tolerance harassment policy

    Activision Blizzard Inc. shares rose in the extended session Tuesday after the videogame publisher's results topped Wall Street estimates while the focus quickly fell on how the company will ensure productivity as it reels from a workplace-environment controversy.