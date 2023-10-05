Total Quality Logistics has to pay overtime to 4,500 workers, judge rules

Total Quality Logistics is based in Union Township outside Cincinnati.

A federal judge in a long-running class action lawsuit has ruled that Cincinnati's Total Quality Logistics violated wage laws and must pay thousands of former employees for unpaid overtime.

The decision comes more than a year after a 13-day bench trial was held in early 2022 in a case that was originally filed in 2010. Some 4,500 former TQL workers – whether they worked a year or only a few weeks between 2008 and 2016 – could wind up getting a check.

At issue was how the Cincinnati region’s largest privately-held company classified hundreds of its freight brokers as “exempt” employees – essentially low-level managers ineligible for overtime pay. U.S. District Judge Michael Barrett ruled against the company on Sept. 26 saying the workers were entitled to overtime pay for hours that exceeded 40 per week.

“We’re happy for this outstanding decision – this is a win for the working people who put in so much time at the company,” one of the lead plaintiffs attorneys Bruce Meizlish told The Enquirer.

The case is not over. The next phase is working out damages, and TQL could possibly challenge the judge’s decision, Meizlish said.

In a brief statement, TQL spokeswoman Julie Fulton told The Enquirer the case was still ongoing and the company would “pursue all available legal options.”

TQL, which touts itself as one of the nation’s largest freight-brokerage firms, arranges shipments of goods for food producers, manufacturers and other clients by booking shipments on outside companies’ fleets of trucks, jets and ships. Based in the Cincinnati suburb of Union Township, the company currently employs more than 9,000 workers and booked $8.8 billion in business last year.

The lawsuit describes the grind of legions of workers arranging TQL shipments as “junior logistics account executives” and trainees who were “’strongly encouraged’ to work sixty hours per week, work on Saturdays, attend after-hours training shifts and be able to receive calls on nights, weekends and holidays.” Witnesses in the case testified the company churned through young employees with a 60% turnover rate.

The lawsuit’s portrayal of workers’ experience stands in sharp contrast to the one that has landed on The Enquirer’s Top Workplaces for 14 years: TQL officials have said the company attracts "employees who thrive on challenge and love to win. Woven into this winner mentality is a strong thread of teamwork.”

While TQL argued its workers in the case were exempt from overtime pay because they were largely performing “administrative duties,” Barrett ruled the company’s case fell short for two reasons.

One, because a majority of the employees’ workload contributed toward the company’s overall sales production – not “management or general business operations,” such as tax, finance, insurance, advertising, personnel management, employee benefits, computer network administration and other functions.

Secondly, the employees – who worked under close scrutiny, pitched services with sales scripts and whose decisions were regularly reviewed – weren’t given enough authority to be considered management.

About Total Quality Logistics:

Rank on Deloitte Cincinnati 100: No. 1

Revenues 2022: $8.8 billion

Employees: 9,000

Headquarters: Union Township, Clermont County

Website: www.tql.com

Founded: In 1997 by Ken Oaks

Total Quality Logistics founder Ken Oaks

