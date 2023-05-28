The total return for Aflac (NYSE:AFL) investors has risen faster than earnings growth over the last three years

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But if you choose individual stocks with prowess, you can make superior returns. Just take a look at Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL), which is up 77%, over three years, soundly beating the market return of 33% (not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 9.4% in the last year , including dividends .

Since the long term performance has been good but there's been a recent pullback of 3.6%, let's check if the fundamentals match the share price.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Aflac was able to grow its EPS at 22% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. Notably, the 21% average annual share price gain matches up nicely with the EPS growth rate. This suggests that sentiment and expectations have not changed drastically. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Aflac the TSR over the last 3 years was 91%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Aflac has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 9.4% in the last twelve months. Of course, that includes the dividend. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 10% per year, is even more impressive. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Aflac that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

