The total return for Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) investors has risen faster than earnings growth over the last three years

It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes to zero. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For instance the Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) share price is 205% higher than it was three years ago. How nice for those who held the stock! On top of that, the share price is up 42% in about a quarter.

While this past week has detracted from the company's three-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Arista Networks was able to grow its EPS at 16% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. This EPS growth is lower than the 45% average annual increase in the share price. This suggests that, as the business progressed over the last few years, it gained the confidence of market participants. It is quite common to see investors become enamoured with a business, after a few years of solid progress.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Arista Networks has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? If you're interested, you could check this free report showing consensus revenue forecasts.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Arista Networks shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 22% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 21% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Arista Networks better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Arista Networks you should be aware of.

