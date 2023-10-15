The total return for CTS (NYSE:CTS) investors has risen faster than earnings growth over the last three years

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But if you choose individual stocks with prowess, you can make superior returns. For example, the CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) share price is up 53% in the last three years, clearly besting the market return of around 15% (not including dividends).

Although CTS has shed US$80m from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During three years of share price growth, CTS moved from a loss to profitability. So we would expect a higher share price over the period.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that CTS has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? If you are thinking of buying or selling CTS stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

CTS shareholders are down 5.3% for the year (even including dividends), but the market itself is up 21%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 7%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. Before deciding if you like the current share price, check how CTS scores on these 3 valuation metrics.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

