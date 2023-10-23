The total return for HUB24 (ASX:HUB) investors has risen faster than earnings growth over the last five years

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. One great example is HUB24 Limited (ASX:HUB) which saw its share price drive 186% higher over five years. It's also good to see the share price up 18% over the last quarter.

Although HUB24 has shed AU$159m from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over half a decade, HUB24 managed to grow its earnings per share at 31% a year. This EPS growth is higher than the 23% average annual increase in the share price. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days. Of course, with a P/E ratio of 67.23, the market remains optimistic.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We know that HUB24 has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, HUB24's TSR for the last 5 years was 196%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that HUB24 shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 34% over the last year. And that does include the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 24%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that HUB24 is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Australian exchanges.

