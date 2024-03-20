The total return for M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) investors has risen faster than earnings growth over the last five years

We think all investors should try to buy and hold high quality multi-year winners. While the best companies are hard to find, but they can generate massive returns over long periods. For example, the M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) share price is up a whopping 362% in the last half decade, a handsome return for long term holders. And this is just one example of the epic gains achieved by some long term investors. But it's down 3.2% in the last week. However, this might be related to the overall market decline of 0.08% in a week.

While the stock has fallen 3.2% this week, it's worth focusing on the longer term and seeing if the stocks historical returns have been driven by the underlying fundamentals.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over half a decade, M/I Homes managed to grow its earnings per share at 34% a year. That makes the EPS growth particularly close to the yearly share price growth of 36%. That suggests that the market sentiment around the company hasn't changed much over that time. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that M/I Homes shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 106% over one year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 36% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that M/I Homes is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

