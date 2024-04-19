The total return for Stride (NYSE:LRN) investors has risen faster than earnings growth over the last five years

When we invest, we're generally looking for stocks that outperform the market average. And the truth is, you can make significant gains if you buy good quality businesses at the right price. For example, the Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) share price is up 87% in the last 5 years, clearly besting the market return of around 64% (ignoring dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 51% in the last year.

Since the long term performance has been good but there's been a recent pullback of 4.7%, let's check if the fundamentals match the share price.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, Stride achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 33% per year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 13% over the same period. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We know that Stride has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? If you are thinking of buying or selling Stride stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Stride shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 51% over one year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 13%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. If you would like to research Stride in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

