Total Shade Inc Announces The Opening of The Total Shade Naples Store in The Naples Design District

CAPE CORAL, Fla., April 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Naples' newest member to the Design District brings the innovation and installation of insulating window shades, custom awnings, and hurricane resistant screens. The latest addition comes as an extension to Total Shade Inc's other offices.

As a full-service design, development and installer, Total Shade Inc ensures a custom product from start to finish. Customer specifications are taken for each blind, screen or awning to ensure a perfect fit. The company also offers a custom app to allow complete control of each window, awning or blind you have installed.

This location offers a retail showroom with more space for a custom development and is conveniently located to parking and Design District foot traffic. The Naples Design District is the perfect location for a company with such a rich history to design and décor.

Total Shade® Inc. of Naples Florida, (located in / on the North end of the Naples Design District) innovative leader in shade technology, offers smart and beautiful shades with a view. Our Shades and Awnings reduce glare and provide energy savings up to 45% while our hurricane shutters protect your home and property. By doing so, we are able to manage interior temperatures and lower day to day heating and cooling costs. Total Shade provides automated shading solutions for any window system. Our patented shading solutions have proven to be superior to any other product on market. Contact us to find out how a Total Shade, energy efficient shade system can improve your home or business interior.

