Is Total Telcom Inc.'s (CVE:TTZ) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Total Telcom's (CVE:TTZ) stock is up by a considerable 86% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Total Telcom's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Total Telcom is:

13% = CA$526k ÷ CA$4.2m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every CA$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of CA$0.13.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Total Telcom's Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

To start with, Total Telcom's ROE looks acceptable. Even when compared to the industry average of 11% the company's ROE looks quite decent. Total Telcom's decent returns aren't reflected in Total Telcom'smediocre five year net income growth average of 4.5%. We reckon that a low growth, when returns are moderate could be the result of certain circumstances like low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

As a next step, we compared Total Telcom's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 2.2%.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Total Telcom's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Total Telcom Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Total Telcom doesn't pay any dividend, meaning that potentially all of its profits are being reinvested in the business. This doesn't explain the low earnings growth number that we discussed above. Therefore, there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Total Telcom's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Let's not forget, business risk is also one of the factors that affects the price of the stock. So this is also an important area that investors need to pay attention to before making a decision on any business. To know the 3 risks we have identified for Total Telcom visit our risks dashboard for free.

