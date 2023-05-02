U.S. markets open in 5 hours 12 minutes

Total voting rights

PayPoint plc
·1 min read

 

PayPoint Plc (the "Company") - Total Voting Rights

 

 

 

In conformity with DTR 5.6.1 the Company hereby notifies the market of the following:

 

As at 2 May 2023, the Company's capital consisted of 72,566,551 ordinary shares with voting rights.

 

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

 

Enquiries:

PayPoint Plc

Brian McLelland, Company Secretary

+44(0)77 21211100

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

 

 

http://corporate.paypoint.com/

 

 