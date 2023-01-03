U.S. markets open in 5 hours 22 minutes

Total voting rights

PayPoint plc

 

PayPoint plc (the "Company") - Total Voting Rights

 

In conformity with DTR 5.6.1R the Company hereby notifies the market of the following:

 

The Company's capital consists of 68,983,802 ordinary shares with voting rights.

 

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

 

Enquiries:

PayPoint plc           
Brian McLelland, Company Secretary              
+44(0)7721211100

http://corporate.paypoint.com/


