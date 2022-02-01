U.S. markets open in 4 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,489.00
    -15.25 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,894.00
    -103.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,873.75
    -31.25 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,016.00
    -8.40 (-0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.35
    -0.80 (-0.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.80
    +10.40 (+0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    22.71
    +0.32 (+1.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1264
    +0.0028 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.10
    -2.56 (-9.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3481
    +0.0037 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7700
    -0.3540 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,377.39
    +1,145.89 (+3.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    891.94
    +48.76 (+5.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,507.95
    +43.58 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,078.48
    +76.50 (+0.28%)
     

Total Voting Rights

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Stagecoach Group PLC
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SAGKF

Total Voting Rights and Capital

In conformity with the Financial Conduct Authority's (the “FCA”) Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, the issued share capital of Stagecoach Group plc as at 31 January 2022 was 576,099,960 Ordinary shares of 125/228th pence each.

This figure includes 24,879,294 Ordinary shares held in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in Stagecoach Group plc is 551,220,666. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Stagecoach Group plc under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Stagecoach Group plc
www.stagecoach.com

Mike Vaux, Company Secretary

01738 442111

1 February 2022



Recommended Stories

  • These 7 semiconductor stocks may be close to a bottom. This chart pattern shows when and how much they might rebound.

    Analysts at Jefferies see chip makers' stocks peaking, bottoming and then roaring back, which may soon be repeated.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Other Fuel Cell Stocks Jumped Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock rocketed on Monday and was up a whopping 14.4% as of 11:50 a.m. ET, but it wasn't the only hydrogen stock rebounding so sharply this morning. Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE): Up 9.6%. Today's rally offered a much-needed respite to investors who've watched hydrogen fuel cell shares crash -- some even to their 52-week lows -- in recent weeks.

  • Best Oversold Stocks to Buy for February 2022

    Let’s face it, stocks have been under a lot of pressure. Growth stocks have been getting especially hurt. But huge selloffs can entrap good stocks, which means opportunities are out there.

  • Why QuantumScape Is Charging Higher Today

    UBS analyst Chris Snyder had said on Friday QuantumScape has a leadership position in a technology looking to disrupt a $300 billion industry, along with establishing relationships with key auto industry original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). All Snyder wants to see is QuantumScape hitting its marks on commercialization. It's possible QuantumScape could run away with the electric car market if testing continues to confirm already existing data that shows its revolutionary lithium-ion batteries enable the Holy Grail of ultra-fast charging while eliminating the risk of fires.

  • AT&T and 4 more unloved dividend stocks to buy in a ‘risk-off’ era

    With stocks off to one of their worst starts to the year since the 2008-2009 financial crisis, it’s no longer crazy to talk about a sustained period of market volatility or a prolonged “risk off” environment on Wall Street. If ever there was a time to consider sleepy but stable dividend stocks, now is the time. The following five stocks are all names that, frankly, haven’t done so well over the last 12 months.

  • 15 Most Valuable Nordic Companies in the World

    In this article, we discuss 15 most valuable Nordic companies in the world. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of these companies and go directly to 5 Most Valuable Nordic Companies in the World. The Nordic region, consisting of Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway, and Iceland, is known for high living standards driven by progressive economic […]

  • Tesla stock 'checks all the boxes,' soars 8% after Credit Suisse upgrade

    Tesla (TSLA) stock soared 8% on Monday on the heels of an upgrade at Credit Suisse.

  • Nio Stock Pops As China EV Stocks To Report January Sales After 2021 Boom

    China EV sales boomed in 2021. They are likely to be lower in January after a subsidy cut, but Nio stock rallied Monday.

  • Graphite Could Be The Biggest Winner In The $3 Trillion EV Boom

    The electric vehicle market has grown substantially over the past year, and it’s driving major demand for some key battery materials, and most are controlled by China

  • Why ChargePoint Holdings Stock Blasted 10% Higher Today

    Frost & Sullivan was impressed that ChargePoint has carved out the highest market share on that continent, out of the more than 18 charging companies it surveyed. ChargePoint said in a press release touting its award that Frost & Sullivan believed it "offers a robust portfolio of hardware, software, and support services catering to commercial, fleet, and residential EV customers." It has over 163,000 charging points that are operational; of these, 45,000 are in Europe, an important market for the company.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Surges; Tech Titans Alphabet, AMD, PayPal Set To Report Earnings

    Dow Jones futures were little changed after Monday's stock market surge. Three tech titans are set to report earnings late Tuesday.

  • Palantir Stock Is Up Big Today: Is It a Buy?

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) stock is posting big gains in today's trading session. The Nasdaq Composite was up roughly 2.4% at the same point in the day. In the absence of any company-specific news, positive momentum for the broader market is the hero today, and Palantir is rapidly gaining as investors move back into growth-dependent stocks.

  • Why AT&T May Be Leaning Toward a Spinoff of Its Discovery Stake

    Comments from CEO John Stankey on a spinoff versus a split appear to have depressed the stock price.

  • Market corrections are good buying opportunities, says Goldman Sachs — but only when this happens

    Is it time to wade in? Yes, if you're confident one thing won't happen, say strategists at Goldman Sachs.

  • Dow Jones Up As Stock Market Rallies; Joe Rogan Apologizes, Spotify Spikes; Tesla Stock Surges

    The Dow Jones gained as the stock market rallied. Spotify stock spiked higher after Joe Rogan apologized. Tesla stock charged higher.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Rocking Today

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) rival Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) are tearing up the track Monday, rising a lucky 7.77% as of 11:25 a.m. ET as investors parse an upgrade for Tesla ... and wonder what it might mean for Rivian, too. This morning, as you may have heard, Swiss megabank Credit Suisse upgraded shares of Tesla stock to outperform. Credit Suisse had many reasons for why it loves Tesla -- fast growth, high profit margins, and the potential to earn as much as 25% more this year than anyone else on Wall Street thinks possible.

  • Novavax, Beyond Meat Jump After Call for a Meme-Stock Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- Novavax Inc. and Beyond Meat Inc. jumped alongside other growth-oriented stocks in Monday trading after an Evercore ISI strategist suggested some of the battered meme stocks could rebound in coming weeks. Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldNasdaq 100 Notches Best Two-Day Rally Since 2

  • Market check: Stocks capping rough month with rally, bitcoin and ethereum rise

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how markets have been performing since the start of 2022.

  • Mobile shopping company Wish’s stock gains as Foot Locker exec is named as new CEO

    Wish parent company Contextlogic Inc. announced Monday that it found its new chief executive at Foot Locker Inc., and shares gained in late trading.

  • Exxon Just Remade Its Corporate Structure. Now, Its Earnings Are Coming.

    Exxon Mobil is remaking its corporate structure, elevating its low-carbon operations to its own division, and even moving its official headquarters.