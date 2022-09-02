U.S. markets open in 3 hours 49 minutes

Total voting rights

PayPoint plc
·1 min read

 PayPoint Plc (the "Company") - Total Voting Rights

 

In conformity with DTR 5.6.1 the Company hereby notifies the market of the following:

 

As at 2 September 2022, the Company's capital consisted of 68,978,647 ordinary shares with voting rights.

 

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

 

Enquiries:

 

PayPoint Plc           

Brian McLelland, Company Secretary              

+44(0)1707 600316 

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

  

http://corporate.paypoint.com/

 

 



