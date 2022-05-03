U.S. markets open in 4 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,150.00
    -1.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,961.00
    -19.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,063.25
    -9.75 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,879.90
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.13
    -1.04 (-0.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,855.20
    -8.40 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    22.62
    +0.04 (+0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0501
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9960
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.18
    -1.22 (-3.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2533
    +0.0044 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1400
    -0.0410 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,525.78
    -389.17 (-1.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    888.89
    -2.76 (-0.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,520.46
    -24.09 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Total voting rights

PayPoint plc
  • PYPTF

PayPoint plc (the "Company") - Total Voting Rights

In conformity with DTR 5.6.1R the Company hereby notifies the market of the following:

The Company's capital consists of 68,924,058 ordinary shares with voting rights.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

PayPoint plc
Susan Court, Company Secretary
+44(0)1707600300 http://corporate.paypoint.com/


