U.S. markets open in 3 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,136.50
    +5.25 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,098.00
    +127.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,635.25
    -11.25 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,867.20
    +5.30 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.59
    +1.92 (+1.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.60
    -14.80 (-0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    21.51
    -0.17 (-0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0731
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8440
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.21
    -0.33 (-1.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2591
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3430
    +0.6670 (+0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,663.72
    +140.57 (+0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    690.63
    -5.43 (-0.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,596.74
    -10.92 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,457.89
    +178.09 (+0.65%)
     

Total voting rights

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
PayPoint plc
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PYPTF

 

PayPoint plc (the "Company") - Total Voting Rights

 

In conformity with DTR 5.6.1R the Company hereby notifies the market of the following:

 

The Company's capital consists of 68,927,036 ordinary shares with voting rights.

 

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

 

1 June 2022

Enquiries:

PayPoint plc           
Brian McLelland, Company Secretary              
+44(0)1707600316                                                                                                            http://corporate.paypoint.com/


Recommended Stories