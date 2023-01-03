U.S. markets open in 3 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,895.75
    +34.75 (+0.90%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,567.00
    +282.00 (+0.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,131.75
    +109.50 (+0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,791.30
    +20.40 (+1.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.75
    -0.51 (-0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.20
    +18.00 (+0.99%)
     

  • Silver

    24.57
    +0.53 (+2.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0545
    -0.0123 (-1.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8790
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.91
    +1.47 (+6.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1920
    -0.0131 (-1.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.5570
    -0.1550 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,748.26
    +11.07 (+0.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    387.46
    +5.10 (+1.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.96
    +157.22 (+2.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,094.50
    +0.80 (+0.00%)
     

Total Voting Rights

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc
·1 min read

3 January 2023

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the “Company”)

Total Voting Rights and Capital

In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company notifies the market that, as at 31 December 2022, there were 310,777,178 Ordinary shares of 1p in issue carrying one vote each.

The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company are 310,777,178.

This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

END

For further information, please contact:

JTC (UK) Limited
Susan Fadil
Uloma Adighibe

HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 203 893 1005
+44 203 832 3877

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31

 


Recommended Stories

  • ‘Things were way tougher’: Charlie Munger has a blunt message for whiners worried about 'hardship.' Here are the stocks keeping Warren Buffett's right-hand man happy in tough times

    The 98-year-old investing legend has spoken.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise To Start 2023; The Red Flag In Tesla's Deliveries

    Dow Jones futures kick off the 2023 stock market after a "stay away" year. Q4 Tesla deliveries hit a record, but missed lowered views again.

  • Take Warren Buffett's Advice: Don't Buy Any Stock in 2023 Unless It Passes This Test

    The Oracle of Omaha won't even buy one share of a company if it doesn't meet this criterion.

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Two top-notch dividend stocks, with yields of 7.2% and 8%, are ripe for the picking, while another income stock with a yield of nearly 70% could be in for a rough year.

  • ‘The Likelihood of Recession in the Next 6 Months Is Low’: Credit Suisse Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy

    The conventional wisdom is saying that after the high inflation and severe market losses of 2022, we’re in for a rough ride going forward. But there are always contrarian voices, giving alternate opinions and predictions – and that’s what we’re getting from Jonathan Golub, chief U.S. equity strategist at Credit Suisse. Golub’s point is based on data. As he sees it, “The data looks a lot less recessionary that it did three or four months ago... The things [consumers] buy aren't going to go up as

  • Where Will Carvana Stock Be in 1 Year?

    Carvana's (NYSE: CVNA) stock hit an all-time high of $370.10 on Aug. 10, 2021. Carvana benefited from the post-pandemic acceleration in auto sales, even challenging traditional dealerships with its online platform that simplified the financing process, set firm prices, and enabled its customers to "get the car without the car salesman." Used car prices fell sharply as the vehicle shortage turned into a supply glut, inflation curbed consumer spending on big-ticket items like cars, and rising interest rates made it more difficult to finance those purchases.

  • Where Will Boeing Be in 3 Years?

    FCF is what's left over from net income after working capital requirements and capital expenditures have been taken out. It's the flow of cash in a year that can be used to make returns to investors (through dividends and share buybacks), fund acquisitions, or, as in Boeing's case, pay down debt. FCF should be a crucial focus for Boeing investors because it's gone south in recent years.

  • Chinese EV stocks rise after strong December deliveries

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle makers rose Tuesday in Hong Kong, led by Li Auto Inc., after strong December delivery data.

  • Tesla Delivers Record 405,278 Cars in Quarter But Misses Target

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. delivered fewer vehicles than expected last quarter despite offering hefty incentives in its biggest markets, reinforcing demand concerns that contributed to the worst month and year for the electric-car maker’s stock since its 2010 initial public offering.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Becomes First Person Ever to Lose $200 BillionChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansUkraine Latest: Strike Kills 63 Russian Troops in Occupied TownXi Warns of

  • FTSE 100 makes bright start to 2023

    Global investors will have one eye on the minutes from the Fed’s December policy meeting, due to be published on Wednesday.

  • Ken Fisher’s Top 15 Growth Stock Picks

    In this article, we will take a look at Ken Fisher’s top 15 growth stock picks. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to Ken Fisher’s Top 5 Growth Stock Picks. The founder of Fisher Asset Management, Ken Fisher, believes that the market circumstances in 2023 will be similar to those […]

  • Here Are Barron’s 12 Best Income Investments for the New Year

    While it might not be a feast now for income-oriented investors, it’s a lot better than the famine that prevailed for much of the past decade. Investors can get 3% to 5% yields on municipal bonds, 8% to 9% yields on junk debt, 6% to 8% on preferred stock, and 4% on risk-free short-term Treasuries. Within the stock market, there are yields of 5% to 9% on pipeline companies, 6% on telecom operators, 4% on real estate investment trusts, and 3% on utilities and a broad group of dividend-paying companies, including big banks.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Snaps Up More Tesla Shares

    Cathie Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF dropped 67% last year, and is down 80% from its February 2021 peak.

  • 5 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy for 2023

    General Electric (NYSE: GE) is a value situation with the potential to surprise on the upside. United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) stock has been sold off due to near-term concerns, but underlying improvements in its business enhance its long-term earnings generation potential. Hexcel's (NYSE: HXL) composites are the future of the aerospace industry.

  • Everyone's Down on Upstart Stock: Here's Why I Love It

    Lending technology company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has gone from Wall Street hero to (almost) zero. Now, I'd be doing you a disservice if I told you that Upstart is running full steam ahead without any troubles; that's far from the truth. Here are three reasons to love where Upstart could go from here.

  • Analysts Line up Their Top Picks for 2023

    Here we go. The new year is upon us, and in preparation, the Street’s analysts have been lining up their top picks for 2023. It’s a bit of cliché, but a fun one – and one that can also bring some interesting stocks to investors’ notice. Remember that the analysts have been watching the markets all year, keeping close track of past and current performance, and they’ve built up a picture that puts stocks into perspective. For the retail investor, the year’s accumulated analysis is a gold mine of d

  • Alibaba (BABA) Is Considered a Good Investment by Brokers: Is That True?

    Based on the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), Alibaba (BABA) should be added to one's portfolio. Wall Street analysts' overly optimistic recommendations cast doubt on the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric. So, is the stock worth buying?

  • 15 Most Widely Held Stocks by Individuals

    In this article, we discuss the 15 most widely held stocks by individuals. If you want to read about some more widely held stocks by individuals, go directly to 5 Most Widely Held Stocks by Individuals. Investors at the stock market have not had the best of times in 2022. There is a strong possibility […]

  • Futures Climb With Stocks on China Recovery Bets: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. futures rose with stocks as signs of China’s recovery and resilience in Europe stoked optimism about the global economy. Treasuries and the dollar also gained.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Becomes First Person Ever to Lose $200 BillionChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansUkraine Latest: Strike Kills 63 Russian Troops in Occupied TownXi Warns of Tough Covid Fight, Acknowledges Divisions in ChinaContracts on all three major U.S. gauges gained more

  • SpaceX Valued at $137 Billion in Latest Funding Round, CNBC Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Space Exploration Technologies Corp. is raising $750 million in new fundraising, which values the company at $137 billion, CNBC reported, citing correspondence it obtained. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Becomes First Person Ever to Lose $200 BillionChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansUkraine Latest: Strike Kills 63 Russian Troops in Occupied TownXi Warns of Tough Covid Fight, Acknowledges Divisions in ChinaAndreessen Horowitz will likely lead the new