Total Voting Rights
Downing FOUR VCT plc
Total Voting Rights
LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95
2 August 2021
In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, Downing FOUR VCT plc announces that the Company’s capital and voting rights (excluding management shares), as at 31 July 2021, are summarised as follows:
Voting rights
DSO D Shares of 0.1 pence each
7,867,247
232
1,825,201,304
DP67 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each
11,192,136
375
4,197,051,000
Generalist Shares of 0.1 pence each
47,668,366
860
40,994,794,760
Healthcare Shares of 0.1 pence each
19,543,897
1146
22,397,305,962
Total voting rights
69,414,353,026
The Company does not hold any shares in treasury.
The above takes account of any shares that have been recently bought back for cancellation, even if such transactions have not yet settled.
The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Downing FOUR VCT plc under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.