Total voting rights

Irish Continental Group Plc
Irish Continental Group plc (“the Company”)

Voting Rights and Capital

In conformity with Regulation 20 of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 (as amended), the Company confirms that as at 31 December 2021:

The Company’s total issued share capital consists of 182,794,567 ICG Units. No shares were held as Treasury Shares.

Therefore the total number of ICG Units with voting rights is 182,794,567 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 (as amended) and the Transparency Rules.

END

4 January 2022

Tom Corcoran, Company Secretary, Tel +353 1 607 5628, Email: info@icg.ie


