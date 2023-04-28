U.S. markets close in 4 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,148.14
    +12.79 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,959.02
    +132.86 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,136.84
    -5.40 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,764.49
    +13.27 (+0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.21
    +1.45 (+1.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,999.10
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    25.24
    +0.03 (+0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1044
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4480
    -0.0800 (-2.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2574
    +0.0080 (+0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.0920
    +2.1990 (+1.64%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,054.10
    -374.72 (-1.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    634.52
    -9.25 (-1.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,854.40
    +22.82 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,856.44
    +398.76 (+1.40%)
     

Total voting rights

Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc
·1 min read

FORESIGHT SOLAR & TECHNOLOGY VCT PLC

LEI: 21380013CXOR8N6OD977

Total Voting Rights

In conformity with DTR 5.6.1R, the Company announces that, as at 28 April 2023, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 23,966,541 FWT Shares and 34,593,623 Ordinary Shares.

There are no shares held in Treasury.

The total number of voting rights of the Company is 23,966,541 for FWT Shares and 34,593,623 for Ordinary Shares. These figures may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181