Total Voting Rights

Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc
·1 min read

Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc
Total Voting Rights
LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95
30 September 2022

In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc announces that the Company’s capital and voting rights (excluding management shares), as at 30 September 2022, are summarised as follows:

 


Shares in issue

Voting rights
per share

 
Voting rights

DSO D Shares of 0.1 pence each

7,867,247

232

1,825,201,304

DP67 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each

11,192,136

375

4,197,051,000

Ventures Shares of 0.1 pence each

54,701,450

860

47,043,247,000

Healthcare Shares of 0.1 pence each

22,353,275

1,146

25,616,853,150

AIM Shares of 0.1 pence each

2,695,803

1,146

3,089,390,238

Total voting rights

 

 

81,771,742,692

 

 

 

 

The Company does not hold any shares in treasury.

The above takes account of any shares that have been recently bought back for cancellation, even if such transactions have not yet settled.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.


