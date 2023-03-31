U.S. markets close in 2 hours 14 minutes

Total Voting Rights

Molten Ventures VCT plc
·1 min read

Molten Ventures VCT plc
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97
Total Voting Rights
31 March 2023

In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, Molten Ventures VCT plc announces that the Company’s capital and voting rights, as at 31 March 2023, are summarised as follows:

 


Shares in issue

Voting rights
per share


Voting rights

Ordinary shares of 5p each

206,931,912

1

206,931,912

Total Voting Rights

 

 

206,931,912

The Company does not hold any shares in treasury.

The above takes account of any shares that have recently been bought back for cancellation, even if such transactions have not yet settled.

The above figures may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Molten Ventures VCT plc, under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

 


