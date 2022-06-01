U.S. markets open in 6 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,141.75
    +10.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,126.00
    +155.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,651.50
    +5.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,867.80
    +5.90 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.91
    +1.24 (+1.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,835.90
    -12.50 (-0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    21.54
    -0.15 (-0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0725
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8440
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.19
    -0.35 (-1.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2593
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3630
    +0.6870 (+0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,588.15
    +106.95 (+0.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    688.47
    -7.59 (-1.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,607.66
    +7.60 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,457.89
    +178.09 (+0.65%)
     

Total Voting Rights and Capital

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Octopus AIM VCT PLC
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • OOA.L

Octopus AIM VCT plc

Total Voting Rights and Capital

Octopus AIM VCT plc (the "Company") announces that as at 31 May 2022 its issued share capital consists of 159,842,576 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each. The Company holds no shares in treasury and the total voting rights in the Company are 159,842,576.

The above figure of 159,842,576 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: 020 3935 3803

LEI: 213800C5JHJUQLAFP619


Recommended Stories