Total Voting Rights and Capital

Octopus AIM VCT PLC
·1 min read

Octopus AIM VCT plc

Total Voting Rights and Capital

Octopus AIM VCT plc (‘the Company’) announces that as at 31 October 2022 its issued share capital consists of 159,076,916‬‬‬ Ordinary shares of 1p each. The Company holds no shares in treasury and the total voting rights in the Company are 159,076,916‬‬‬.

The above figure of 159,076,916‬‬‬ may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800C5JHJUQLAFP619


