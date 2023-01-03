U.S. markets open in 5 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,894.25
    +33.25 (+0.86%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,541.00
    +256.00 (+0.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,123.50
    +101.25 (+0.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,791.30
    +20.40 (+1.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.76
    +0.50 (+0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.50
    +15.30 (+0.84%)
     

  • Silver

    24.45
    +0.41 (+1.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0545
    -0.0123 (-1.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8790
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.88
    +1.44 (+6.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1910
    -0.0140 (-1.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.6940
    -0.0180 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,732.21
    -9.28 (-0.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    386.95
    +4.58 (+1.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,596.37
    +144.63 (+1.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,094.50
    +0.80 (+0.00%)
     

Total Voting Rights and Capital

OCTOPUS FUTURE GENERATIONS VCT PLC
·1 min read

Octopus Future Generations VCT plc

Total Voting Rights and Capital

Octopus Future Generations VCT plc (‘the Company’) announces that as at 31 December 2022 its issued share capital consists of 41,127,110‬‬‬ Ordinary shares of 0.1p each. The Company holds no shares in treasury and the total voting rights in the Company are 41,127,110‬‬‬.

The above figure of 41,127,110‬‬‬ may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800AL71Z7N2O58N66

 


