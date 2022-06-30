U.S. markets open in 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,777.00
    -44.25 (-1.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,667.00
    -332.00 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,547.75
    -143.25 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,698.00
    -23.40 (-1.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.96
    -0.82 (-0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.50
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    20.49
    -0.25 (-1.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0418
    -0.0026 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0300
    -0.0630 (-2.04%)
     

  • Vix

    29.54
    +1.18 (+4.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2158
    +0.0036 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8990
    -0.6460 (-0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,196.46
    -903.96 (-4.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    410.81
    -28.86 (-6.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,154.83
    -157.49 (-2.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.04
    -411.56 (-1.54%)
     

Total voting rights and Capital

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Albion Enterprise VCT PLC
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AAEV.L

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC

Total Voting Rights and Capital

LEI Code 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720

In conformity with the provisions of Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (the “Company”) would like to notify the market of the following:

As at 30 June 2022, the issued share capital and voting rights of the Company are as follows:

Class and nominal value of share

Total number of shares in issue

Number of shares held in treasury (with no voting rights attached)

Total number of shares in circulation with voting rights attached

Number of voting rights attached to each share

Ordinary 1p shares

102,356,334

12,195,568

90,160,766

1

The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

30 June 2022

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner 
Albion Capital Group LLP
Tel: 020 7601 1850


Recommended Stories