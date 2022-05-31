U.S. markets close in 5 hours 55 minutes

Total voting rights and Capital

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC
·1 min read
  • KAY.L

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC

Total Voting Rights and Capital

LEI Code 213800DK8H27QY3J5R45

In conformity with the provisions of Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (the “Company”) would like to notify the market of the following:

As at 31 May 2022, the issued share capital and voting rights of the Company are as follows:

Class and nominal value of share

Total number of shares in issue

Number of shares held in treasury (with no voting rights attached)

Total number of shares in circulation with voting rights attached

Number of voting rights attached to each share

Ordinary 1p shares

546,010,920

72,905,272

473,105,648

1

The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

31 May 2022

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Tel: 020 7601 1850


