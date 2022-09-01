U.S. markets close in 1 hour 37 minutes

Total Voting Rights and Capital

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc
Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc

Total Voting Rights and Capital

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (the "Company") announces that as at 31 August 2022 its issued share capital consists of 146,601,463 Ordinary shares of 0.01p each. The Company holds no shares in treasury and the total voting rights in the Company are 146,601,463.

The above figure of 146,601,463 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

 

For further information please contact:

 

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

 

LEI: 213800BW27BKJCI35L17

 


