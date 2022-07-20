U.S. markets open in 6 hours 23 minutes

TotalEnergies announces progress on Papua New Guinea LNG project

·1 min read
Logo of TotalEnergies in Nantes
In this article:
  • NG=F

PARIS (Reuters) - French company TotalEnergies announced on Wednesday progress regarding its plans for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Papua New Guinea.

TotalEnergies said its Papua LNG joint venture had decided to launch the first phase of front-end engineering and design (FEED) studies for the Papua LNG project's upstream production facilities.

Studies for the downstream liquefaction facilities were also progressing in line with the overall project schedule, with an objective of launching the integrated FEED in the fourth quarter of 2022. The project is targeting a final investment decision (FID) around the end of 2023, and a start-up at the end of 2027, added TotalEnergies.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Editing by Louise Heavens)

  • Workers at Shell's Prelude LNG extend industrial action to Aug. 4 - Offshore Alliance

    Workers at Shell Plc's Prelude floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facility off northwestern Australia have extended industrial action to Aug. 4 over a prolonged pay fight, the Offshore Alliance said on Wednesday. Shell last week began shutting down the 3.6 million tonne a year Prelude site and told customers it would be unable to supply LNG cargoes for as long as the protected industrial action, which began on June 10, continued. The Offshore Alliance, which combines the Australian Workers' Union and the Maritime Union of Australia, said Shell had refused to bargain with the unions or their representatives since they rejected the company's latest offer nine days ago.

  • Australia to Review RBA as Lowe Seeks ‘Credible’ Inflation Path

    (Bloomberg) -- Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers announced the terms of a wide-ranging review of the Reserve Bank amid mounting criticism over its economic forecasting and recent policy decisions.Most Read from BloombergKissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingA three-person panel, including a former senior Bank of Canada official, will conduct the r

  • Royal Mail expects UK business to break even this year

    Royal Mail and GLS. The company, knee-deep in a staff crisis over job cuts, pay, and working conditions, said that adjusted operating profit in its UK business will be around break-even for the full year, excluding the impact of industrial action. This comes after trade union CWU said on Tuesday that more than 115,000 postal workers at Royal Mail voted to strike over pay, putting them on course for what could be the biggest industrial action to hit Britain this summer.

  • Electrified cars market share grows in Europe as total sales fall

    The share of battery-electric cars among new registrations in Europe grew to 9.9% in April to June from 7.5% a year prior, new data showed on Wednesday, as fossil-fuel powered cars lost market share and total sales dropped. Petrol and diesel cars retained a majority of new registrations with a 55.8% share, the data from Europe's automobile association ACEA showed, but total sales fell by more than a fifth for both car types. Two-fifths of new cars sold were electrified, with hybrid cars - which outsold diesel cars for the first time in 2021 - still the most popular with a 22.6% market share.

  • As EVs go mainstream, a rush for share of home charger market

    With electric vehicles (EVs) catching on, the scramble for market share among startups selling home chargers is heating up and that will feed further dealmaking in the sector as tens of millions of units are installed globally over the next decade. According to a Reuters analysis, more than 100 companies in Europe offer home EV chargers and there are more than 50 such companies in the United States. Many also sell public EV chargers.

  • ‘That’s not how the oil market works’: Price cap on Russian oil could push the price to $140 a barrel, warns energy research director

    As the U.S. tries to rally support for a price cap on Russian oil, critics call the idea “ridiculous,” arguing market forces would quickly undermine the plan.

  • Oil Declines as Traders Assess US Stockpiles, Outlook for Dollar

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell after a three-day climb as investors weighed data that pointed to a rise in US inventories and the outlook for the dollar. Most Read from BloombergKissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingWest Texas Intermediate for September, the contract with the highest volume and open interest, edged lower in early Asian trading after risi

  • RECONAFRICA PROVIDES UPDATE ON COMPLAINT

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) reports that, following a hearing in connection with a recent application (the "Application") filed by certain third party applicants (the "Applicants") with the High Court of Namibia (Main Division) (the "Court") challenging the recent amendments to the Company's Environmental Compliance Certificate (the "ECC Amendments") that were approved by the Environmental Commissioner of the Nam

  • VW’s New EV Brand Scout Will Take on the Ford F-150 and Jeep

    The German auto maker is bringing back the Scout. The early off-roader is morphing into a line of all-electric trucks and SUVs.

  • Here's How Alphabet's Charts Shape Up After Its Big Stock Split

    Stock splits (and reverse splits) are part of the investing scene. In this daily bar chart of GOOGL, below, we can see that prices declined to a late May low and have made higher lows since that nadir. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has moved sideways after its low in late May. A sideways move in the OBV line suggests a balance between buyers and sellers and that is a small improvement over a decline.

  • How the metaverse is looking to transform the workplace with virtual reality technology

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita interviews BCG Global Head of Luxury Sara Willersdorf and other experts during a special report on the metaverse and how it may affect the office experience.

  • Oil Stocks: Halliburton Climbs On Earnings Beat; More Field Service Giants To Report

    Oil service giants are announcing second-quarter earnings this week, giving investors an idea of the outlook for oil production.

  • JPMorgan and Other Big Banks Are Suspending Stock Buybacks. Investors Aren’t Happy.

    The six largest U.S. banks repurchased just $5.1 billion of stock in the period, down from $17.5 billion in the first quarter and a high of $28 billion in the third quarter of last year, according to Barclays analyst Jason Goldberg. JPMorgan Chase (ticker: JPM) and Citigroup (C) told investors in the past week that they will pause their buybacks to build capital. The other four giants are Bank of America (BAC), Goldman Sachs Group (GS), Morgan Stanley (MS), and Wells Fargo (WFC).

  • How to Invest in the Lithium That's Driving the EV Market

    Perhaps most importantly, lithium has become a dominant material in the manufacturing of electric vehicles, and as millions of units are expected to be sold each year, demand for the metal may increase significantly. While it's not as valuable as precious metals like gold and silver, lithium is a sought-after metal for industrial uses. The world's biggest consumer of lithium is China, where companies use the metal to create batteries that power devices including mobile phones and scooters.

  • Guyana races against the clock to bank its oil bonanza

    For the poor, small South American country of Guyana, there's no time like the present when it comes to reaping the rewards of its offshore oil jackpot. With sky-high oil prices, a transition to renewable energy on the horizon and 750,000 citizens desperate for better lives, Guyana is putting its foot on the gas to exploit it vast oil reserves, even if that means sacrificing some longer-term gains. Already locked into contracts with oil firms that have been criticized for being too one-sided, Guyana had hopes of setting up a state-run oil company to manage the next development phase and conduct its own seismic surveys of unexplored fields - all with the aim of securing the best possible return.

  • Importers paid $32 billion in U.S. tariffs on China tech imports-industry report

    Importers of technology products from China paid over $32 billion worth of tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump between mid-2018 to the end of 2021, a new trade group report showed on Tuesday as the Biden administration continues to deliberate over whether to remove some duties. The Consumer Technology Association said in the report https://www.cta.tech/Resources/Newsroom/Media-Releases/2022/July/China-Tariffs-Slowed-US-Tech-Manufacturing-and-Job that the tech industry has reduced its dependence on China in the wake of the tariffs, but this has been offset by increased imports from Vietnam, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia and other countries. Roughly half of the $32 billion in tariffs were paid on Chinese-produced computers and electronic products, CTA said.

  • Two Portfolio Stocks Move Higher as a Major Tech One Slips

    Let's see how the market's moves -- and a major announcement by a Silicon Valley great as well as electric vehicle trends -- are shifting shares in the AAP.

  • China Deepens Its Dependence on Coal by Speeding up Approvals

    (Bloomberg) -- China has been speeding up approvals for new coal-fired power plants amid increasing risks of electricity shortages, according to research from Greenpeace.Most Read from BloombergKissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingAdding generation capacity for its mainstay fuel has been a tried-and-true strategy for China during its rapid econom

  • Natural-Gas Stocks Are Beating Oil Names. Here’s Why.

    Natural-gas prices have been rising quickly recently. On Monday, natural-gas futures were up 6.3% to $7.46 per million British Thermal Units.

  • NAHB Says Recession Fears Putting Housing Market in Crisis, Suggests 4 Ways To Bring Costs Down

    A leading housing expert gave a grim forecast for the U.S. housing market as home prices continue to soar despite a looming recession, contributing to a slowdown in demand. However, there could be...