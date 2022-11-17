U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,969.75
    +1.25 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,595.00
    +4.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,749.00
    +9.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,857.50
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.59
    -1.00 (-1.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,771.50
    -4.30 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    21.39
    -0.14 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0366
    -0.0030 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6920
    -0.1070 (-2.82%)
     

  • Vix

    24.11
    -0.43 (-1.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1870
    -0.0046 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.6300
    +0.1220 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,662.95
    -215.17 (-1.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.30
    -7.57 (-1.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,351.19
    -18.25 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,967.45
    -60.85 (-0.22%)
     

TotalEnergies ENEOS Completes Solar Rooftop Installation for Yanmar, a Leading Japanese Engine Manufacturer in India

·4 min read

CHENNAI, India, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TotalEnergies ENEOS and Yanmar Engine Manufacturing India Pvt Ltd (YEMI), a leading Japanese engine manufacturer, announced the completion of a 1 MWp solar photovoltaic (PV) system. This system will power about 30% of its industrial engine production facility with green power in India.

Image: site of Yanmar’s facility in India where the solar rooftop is installed by TotalEnergies ENEOS
Image: site of Yanmar’s facility in India where the solar rooftop is installed by TotalEnergies ENEOS

With over 2,200 of modules installed, the PV system generates approximately 1,500 megawatt-hours (MWh) of renewable electricity annually, realises significant cost savings for YEMI and reduces the company's carbon footprint by about 1,200 tons of CO2 emissions, equivalent to powering approximately 200 average households annually.

Under the agreement, TotalEnergies ENEOS finances, installs and operates the PV solar system while YEMI does not incur any upfront costs and pays only for the electricity generated.

Varun Khanna, Managing Director YEMI said, "The installation of this solar photovoltaic generation system underscores Yanmar's longstanding commitment to sustainable operations. With this investment, we continue Yanmar's goal to realise a sustainable future with access to powerful, highly efficient, and affordable engine technologies as well as implementing systems that can make optimal use of diverse energy sources to reduce the burden on the environment."

Gavin Adda, Director of TotalEnergies ENEOS Renewables Distributed Generation Asia said, "TotalEnergies ENEOS takes pride in providing the best solutions to its customers. We are pleased to partner with Yanmar to provide a solution that fulfils both its environmental sustainability and cost-saving goals."

***

About TotalEnergies ENEOS Renewables Distributed Generation Asia Pte. Ltd.

The company is a 50/50 joint venture between TotalEnergies and ENEOS to develop onsite B2B solar distributed generation across Asia. It is headquartered in Singapore with a plan to develop 2 GW of decentralized solar capacity over the next five years. https://solar.totalenergies.asia

TotalEnergies and renewables electricity

As part of its ambition to get to net zero by 2050, TotalEnergies is building a portfolio of activities in renewables and electricity. At the end of June 2022, TotalEnergies' gross renewable electricity generation installed capacity is close to 12 GW. TotalEnergies will continue to expand this business to reach 35 GW of gross production capacity from renewable sources and storage by 2025, and then 100 GW by 2030 with the objective of being among the world's top 5 producers of electricity from wind and solar energy.

ENEOS Corporation and renewables electricity

ENEOS operates over 20 solar power plants in Japan and are also participating in renewable energy projects in the United States, Australia, and Vietnam. Furthermore, ENEOS is actively engaged in power generation projects using biomass, hydroelectric power, wind power, etc. This joint venture is ENEOS' first overseas renewable energy project using distributed power sources.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

Twitter: @TotalEnergies    
LinkedIn: TotalEnergies      
Facebook: TotalEnergies      
Instagram: TotalEnergies

About ENEOS Corporation

ENEOS Group has developed businesses in the energy and nonferrous metals segments, from upstream to downstream. The Group's envisioned goals for 2040 are: becoming one of the most prominent and internationally competitive energy and materials company groups in Asia, creating value by transforming our current business structure, and contributing to the development of a low-carbon, recycling-oriented society with the pursuit of carbon-neutral status in its own CO2 emissions. ENEOS Corporation, one of the principal operating companies in the Group, is contributing to achievement of the Group's envisioned goals through a broad range of energy businesses.

About Yanmar

With beginnings in Osaka, Japan, in 1912, Yanmar was the first ever to succeed in making a compact diesel engine of a practical size in 1933. A pioneer in diesel engine technology, Yanmar is a global innovator in a wide range of industrial equipment, from small and large engines, agricultural machinery and facilities, construction equipment, energy systems, marine, to machine tools, and components — Yanmar's global business operations span seven domains. On land, at sea, and in the city, Yanmar provides advanced solutions to the challenges customers face, towards realizing A Sustainable Future.

For more details, please visit the official website of Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd.
https://www.yanmar.com/global/about/

TotalEnergies ENEOS Contacts
Media Relations: contact.solar.asia@totalenergies.com

Cautionary Note TotalEnergies

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Cautionary Note ENEOS Corporation

The terms "ENEOS", "ENEOS Group" in this document are used to designate ENEOS Corporation and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by ENEOS Corporation. This document contains certain forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those reflected in any forward-looking statement due to various factors, which include, but are not limited to, the following: (1) macroeconomic conditions and changes in the competitive environment in the energy, resources, and materials industries; (2) the impact of COVID-19 on economic activity; (3) changes in laws and regulations; and (4) risks related to litigation and other legal proceedings.

(PRNewsfoto/TotalEnergies)
(PRNewsfoto/TotalEnergies)

SOURCE TotalEnergies ENEOS Renewables Distributed Generation Asia

Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia stock pops on Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley breaks down Nvidia's third-quarter earnings results.

  • ‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection

    Energy inflation remains a serious concern. Protect your portfolio.

  • Toyota unveils sleek new Prius hybrid as EV game plan stalls

    Have you driven a Prius hybrid lately? In the past that wasn’t question usually met with a positive response. But the all-new, fifth-generation 2023 Toyota Prius may change, at least from the looks point of view.

  • Why Intel, Qualcomm, and Applied Materials Stocks Dropped This Morning

    Wednesday is turning into an unpleasant day for investors in semiconductor stocks as shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM), and Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) slide in early trading. As of 9:50 a.m. EST, Intel stock is down 2.6%, Qualcomm is selling off 3.6%, and Applied Materials is leading the sector lower with a 4% loss.

  • Why DLocal Stock Is Plunging Today

    Hedge fund Muddy Waters is out with a report critical of DLocal (NASDAQ: DLO), concluding that the Uruguayan payment company is "likely a fraud." Investors are reacting by selling shares, sending DLocal stock down as much as 45% on Wednesday afternoon. DLocal specializes in payment-processing services for merchants operating in emerging markets.

  • Nvidia earnings: Revenue beats expectations, bottom line falls short

    Nvidia reported Q3 earnings after the bell on Wednesday beating on revenue expectations.

  • Burger King Adds a New Weapon in Battle With McDonald's, Wendy's

    The fast-food chain has fallen to number three in the United States. It's making a move that can change that.

  • Cisco stock pops on Q1 earnings

    Shares of Cisco jumped after the company posted an impressive first-quarter earnings beat.

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Suggests He Bet on a Company's Downfall

    Michael Burry is a savvy investor. He is one of the legends of Wall Street, which makes him one of those financiers whose every word is followed closely by millions of investors. Investors watch his strategies and the business choices he makes.

  • Why Nio Shares Plunged Today

    Nio expected a sharp increase in production and deliveries in the fourth quarter, but there are signs that plan could falter.

  • Top trending stocks after hours: Nvidia, Cisco, Sonos and more

    Top trending Yahoo Finance tickers for Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

  • FTX Contagion Hits Winklevoss Twins as Crypto Lenders Come Under Fire

    (Bloomberg) -- The fallout from the rapid collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX is spreading across the crypto world, ensnaring the billionaire Winklevoss twins through a liquidity squeeze at their lending partner, Genesis.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in Return to World StageFTX C

  • Let's Review Marvell Technology's Technical Indicators

    Chipmaker Marvell Technology was rated a new "buy" (outperform) by a sell-side firm Wednesday. Semiconductor manufacturers have struggled in the past year so we need to check to see if the worst is behind them. In the daily bar chart of MRVL, below, we can see that while the stock did not reach our price target range it has stayed relatively weak.

  • Cisco Stock Gains on Earnings. Layoffs Are Coming.

    Cisco's solid October quarter results are a positive signal for the enterprise infrastructure market.

  • 12 Most Active Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 most active stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more active stocks, go directly to 5 Most Active Stocks to Buy Now. The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the United States registered modest growth during the third quarter of 2022, per latest figures by […]

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn Looks for Diamonds in the Rough; Here Are 2 Stocks He’s Snapping Up

    The elections are behind us, the latest inflation data showed an easing back in the rate of increase, and markets finished last week with their best trading sessions in months. The signs have aligned for investors to feel good. Or should they? Billionaire investor Carl Icahn believes otherwise, and in a recent interview he laid out the case for the bears. “I am still quite bearish on what is going to happen. A rally like this is of course very dramatic to say the least, but you have them all the

  • FTX Collapse Slaps the Winklevoss Brothers

    Cryptocurrency brokerages Gemini and Genesis are reassuring people that their operations are still solvent after the massive collapse of exchange FTX. The insolvency of FTX could result in more companies in the industry facing severe liquidity issues, including crypto exchanges and lenders. "We are working with the Genesis team to help customers redeem their funds from the Earn program as quickly as possible," Gemini said in a tweet.

  • Is Annaly Capital's 16% Dividend Worth the Risk?

    Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) is one of the highest-paying dividend stocks, with a yield of more than 16%. The double-digit dividend yield of this mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) may be attractive in today's high inflation bear market, but is its dividend worth the risk? Annaly Capital primarily invests in agency mortgage-backed securities (MBSs) that are guaranteed by the federal government.

  • Cisco is planning a $600M restructuring that will include cutting 5% of its staff and downsizing its real estate

    The San Jose-based networking giant plans to cut more than 4,100 jobs, becoming on the latest tech giant to announce layoffs.

  • Why Tattooed Chef Stock Crumbled Today

    Shares of Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ: TTCF) crumbled on Wednesday after the packaged-food company announced its financial results for the third quarter. In other words, there are more Tattooed Chef products available to consumers than ever, but that's not translating into greater sales. The growth of Tattooed Chef's business hasn't led to greater sales, but it has led to greater expenses.