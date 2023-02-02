U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,139.75
    +7.50 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,065.00
    -83.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,515.25
    +101.00 (+0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,965.60
    -2.80 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.99
    +0.58 (+0.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,968.10
    +25.30 (+1.30%)
     

  • Silver

    24.26
    +0.66 (+2.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1023
    +0.0029 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3970
    -0.1320 (-3.74%)
     

  • Vix

    17.87
    -1.53 (-7.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2387
    +0.0016 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5320
    -0.3930 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,924.86
    +822.73 (+3.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    545.50
    +302.82 (+124.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,761.11
    -10.59 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,393.74
    +46.86 (+0.17%)
     

TotalEnergies ENEOS Signs Solar Rooftop Project with Ecolite, a health and wellness company in Malaysia

·4 min read

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecolite Biotech Manufacturing Sdn Bhd, a health and wellness company in Malaysia, has signed a long-term agreement with TotalEnergies ENEOS to provide a 0.4 megawatt-peak (MWp) solar photovoltaic (PV) system to its facility in Malaysia. Ecolite is the subsidiary of Malaysia public-listed company Sunzen Biotech Berhad, specializes in animal health and nutrition. This system will power about 10% of the facility with renewable energy.

Image: site Ecolite’s facility in Malaysia where the solar rooftop will be installed by TotalEnergies ENEOS
Image: site Ecolite’s facility in Malaysia where the solar rooftop will be installed by TotalEnergies ENEOS

With over 660 of modules installed, the PV system will generate approximately 450 megawatt-hours (MWh) of renewable electricity annually, realising significant cost savings for Ecolite and reducing the company's carbon footprint by about 290 tons of CO2 emissions, equivalent to planting around 4,350 trees.

Under the agreement, TotalEnergies ENEOS will fully fund, install and operate the solar system while Ecolite will pay only for the electricity generated for 20 years, avoiding any upfront costs.

Steve Lim, Director of Ecolite Biotech Manufacturing Sdn Bhd said, "We are committed to sustainable development and growth, so pleased to have partnered with TotalEnergies ENEOS for this milestone project. Aside from translating to cost savings and energy efficiency for us, this is one of our contributions in the fight against global warming."

Elodie Renaud, Director of TotalEnergies ENEOS Renewables Distributed Generation Asia said, "As the leading provider of solar solutions in the region, we are dedicated to deliver solar solutions that are cost effective and environmentally friendly. TotalEnergies ENEOS provides its customers peace of mind from a technical, financial, and commercial perspective. We are pleased to support Ecolite and look forward to collaborate further in the future."

To learn more about our tailored solar solutions, check out our free brochure, or contact us directly for more information.

***

About TotalEnergies ENEOS Renewables Distributed Generation Asia Pte. Ltd.

The company is a 50/50 joint venture between TotalEnergies and ENEOS to develop onsite B2B solar distributed generation across Asia. It is headquartered in Singapore with a plan to develop 2 GW of decentralized solar capacity over the next five years. https://solar.totalenergies.asia

TotalEnergies and renewables electricity

As part of its ambition to get to net zero by 2050, TotalEnergies is building a portfolio of activities in renewables and electricity. At the end of June 2022, TotalEnergies' gross renewable electricity generation installed capacity is close to 12 GW. TotalEnergies will continue to expand this business to reach 35 GW of gross production capacity from renewable sources and storage by 2025, and then 100 GW by 2030 with the objective of being among the world's top 5 producers of electricity from wind and solar energy.

ENEOS Corporation and renewables electricity

ENEOS operates over 20 solar power plants in Japan and are also participating in renewable energy projects in the United States, Australia, and Vietnam. Furthermore, ENEOS is actively engaged in power generation projects using biomass, hydroelectric power, wind power, etc. This joint venture is ENEOS' first overseas renewable energy project using distributed power sources.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

Twitter @TotalEnergies, LinkedIn TotalEnergies, Facebook TotalEnergies, Instagram TotalEnergies

About ENEOS Corporation

ENEOS Group has developed businesses in the energy and nonferrous metals segments, from upstream to downstream. The Group's envisioned goals for 2040 are: becoming one of the most prominent and internationally competitive energy and materials company groups in Asia, creating value by transforming our current business structure, and contributing to the development of a low-carbon, recycling-oriented society with the pursuit of carbon-neutral status in its own CO2 emissions. ENEOS Corporation, one of the principal operating companies in the Group, is contributing to achievement of the Group's envisioned goals through a broad range of energy businesses.

TotalEnergies ENEOS Contacts

Media Relations: contact.solar.asia@totalenergies.com

About Ecolite

Established in 1996, Ecolite has a history of more than 20 years in Malaysia. Since its inception, Ecolite has embraced the enthusiasm of helping to improve people's health and has always adhered to the belief of achieving a healthy balance with nourishing products. https://www.ecolite.com.my

Ecolite Contact

Media Relations: marketing@ecolite.com.my

Cautionary Note TotalEnergies

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Cautionary Note ENEOS Corporation

The terms "ENEOS", "ENEOS Group" in this document are used to designate ENEOS Corporation and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by ENEOS Corporation. This document contains certain forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those reflected in any forward-looking statement due to various factors, which include, but are not limited to, the following: (1) macroeconomic conditions and changes in the competitive environment in the energy, resources, and materials industries; (2) the impact of COVID-19 on economic activity; (3) changes in laws and regulations; and (4) risks related to litigation and other legal proceedings.

Ecolite logo
Ecolite logo
(PRNewsfoto/TotalEnergies)
(PRNewsfoto/TotalEnergies)

SOURCE TotalEnergies ENEOS Renewables Distributed Generation Asia

Recommended Stories

  • Meta stock soars after hours, analyst warns of 'magnitude' of move

    Brent Thill, Jefferies Equity Research Analyst, analyzes Meta's stock pop after earnings. You can see the full interview here. Key video highlights 00:25 On how Instagram has improved 00:40 On better ad targeting 00:55 On other social platforms 01:30 On the stock move

  • Tech earnings preview: What to expect when Alphabet, Amazon, Apple report on Thursday

    Thursday is a big day for tech earnings as Alphabet, Amazon and Apple all are set to report their quarterly results.&nbsp;

  • Cathie Wood pours millions into these 2 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    January has now been and gone and turned out to be a nice gift for investors. Battered by 2022’s bear, the tech-heavy Nasdaq, in particular, put in an excellent showing, seeing out the month ~11% into the green, in what amounted to its best start to a year since 2001. That signals the appetite for risk is on again and that will be good news for Cathie Wood, the ARK Investment CEO, whose investing style heavily favors disruptors - equities that are naturally positioned at the risky end of the sca

  • Billionaire Charlie Munger Reveals The Reason Berkshire Hathaway Is Sitting On $88 Billion in Cash

    The S&P 500 dipped by 19% in 2022, but stocks still don’t seem cheap to Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s billionaire partner at Berkshire Hathaway. “In my whole adult life, I have never hoarded cash, waiting for better conditions,” Munger said in an interview in late 2022. “I’ve just invested in the best thing I could find.” Yet he acknowledged that Berkshire Hathaway is sitting on billions of dollars in cash. The reason isn’t that Buffett and Munger think they can wait for stocks to get even ch

  • Why Plug Power Stock Popped Almost 5% Today

    Shares of hydrogen fuel cell star Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) jumped 4.7% through 11:45 a.m. ET Tuesday morning after the company secured a long-term supply agreement with British hydrogen technologies company Johnson Matthey (LSE: JMAT). Under the terms of the agreement, Johnson Matthey will supply Plug with components for membrane electrode assemblies and specifically with "catalysts, membranes, and catalyst coated membranes (CCM)" -- essential parts for building fuel cells. Plug says that partnering with Johnson Matthey will "strengthen its supply chain and help meet the growing demand for fuel cells and electrolyzers."

  • As Fed raises rates by a quarter point, here’s where financial advisers are telling their clients to invest — and store — their money

    The Federal Reserve boosted its influential interest rate yet again Wednesday, even as more signs indicate that inflation is cooling. It hiked the benchmark’s key rate by a quarter of a basis point, bringing it to the 4.5%–4.75% range. One basis point is equal to one hundredth of a percentage point.

  • Here's the Most Important Number in SoFi's Earnings

    SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) recently reported fourth-quarter earnings that were extremely impressive. But there's one number that I'm most excited about, and it isn't any of the headline stats. In this short video, I run down the highlights of the quarter and the most important number for investors to watch.

  • Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About NIO Inc. (NIO): Should You Buy?

    According to the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), one should invest in NIO Inc. (NIO). It is debatable whether this highly sought-after metric is effective because Wall Street analysts' recommendations tend to be overly optimistic. Would it be worth investing in the stock?

  • Meta beats Q4 estimates on both the top and bottom lines

    Tech editor Dan Howley takes a closer look at Meta's latest earnings beat alongside updates to its share buyback program.

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and Canoo Stocks Keep Dropping

    As markets wait with bated breath for news of the next Federal Reserve interest rate hike (will it be 0.25% or 0.5%? Place your bets now!), one group of investors in particular isn't standing around and waiting to see which way the interest rate winds will blow. As of 11:35 a.m. ET, shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) are down 3.2% -- making today its third straight day of losses.

  • Morgan Stanley’s chief strategist thinks investors are in for a bumpy ride after they realize there’s no more Fed rate cut ‘heroin’

    “Once people realize the Fed’s not cutting rates—there’s no more heroin, so to speak—then we’re going to price the fundamentals, which are clearly deteriorating in our view,” Wilson told CNBC Tuesday.

  • Carvana, Peloton Soar as Treasury Yields Fall

    Speculative stocks rallied Wednesday as traders ramped up [dovish rate bets](https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/federal-reserve-meeting-interest-rate-hike-february-2023/card/rate-bets-turn-dovish-as-powell-speaks-zPT33NiWlqdHaw9a40Kx). Carvana shares rallied 39% in late Wednesday trading, bringing the online used-car seller's year-to-date gains to nearly 200%. Peloton shares rose 26%. Both stocks are pandemic-era favorites that crashed hard in 2022. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday that the

  • 3 Juicy Dividend Stocks in Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio to Buy in February

    Want to know which stocks Warren Buffett owns? Many investors don't realize that there's another group of stocks Buffett owns in addition to the stocks listed in Berkshire's 13-F documents. New England Asset Management (NEAM) is an investment firm that's a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway.

  • Enterprise Products makes $5.6B profit in 2022, transports record volumes in Q4

    Looking ahead, Enterprise Products has over $3 billion in assets under construction that are slated to enter operations this year.

  • 1 Under-the-Radar EV Stock to Buy in 2023

    Lithium is the most popular metal associated with EV stocks, but that doesn't make it the best investment choice.

  • Michael Burry says sell and Jim Cramer says buy. As the Fed meets, here’s how they both could be wrong on stocks.

    Michael Burry, the hedge-fund manager at Scion Asset Management who correctly forecast the 2008 financial crisis, on Tuesday night sent out a one-word tweet: “Sell.” Burry didn’t elaborate, but it’s not hard to fill in the blanks. Assets like bitcoin and ARK Innovation ETF surged in January, in a seeming dash for trash on the view the Fed’s going to pivot to rate cuts soon, which is a lot to stomach for a value-focused investor like Burry.

  • AMD Soars After Profit Beat; Intel Cuts Worker Benefits

    AMD shares skyrocketed Wednesday after its earnings and guidance reassured analysts spooked by rival Intel's gloomy forecast and plan to cut benefits.

  • Meta stock jumps after hours on Q4 revenue beat, share buyback plans

    Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith reports on how Meta stock is trading after hours following the Facebook parent company's Q4 earnings results.

  • CVS Health (CVS) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?

    CVS Health (CVS) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Brace for ‘tinderbox-timebomb’ market crash worse than 1929, hedge fund manager says

    Universa CIO Mark Spitznagel told investors in its latest letter to brace for a market crash resembling the 1930’s Great Depression as debt balloons globally.