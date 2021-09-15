U.S. markets open in 4 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,453.75
    +9.25 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,634.00
    +51.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,429.00
    +42.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,207.10
    +1.60 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.10
    +0.64 (+0.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.20
    -3.90 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    -0.06 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1819
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.04
    -0.33 (-1.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3834
    +0.0024 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4530
    -0.2270 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,167.49
    +1,229.76 (+2.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,201.30
    +42.56 (+3.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,031.22
    -2.84 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,511.71
    -158.39 (-0.52%)
     

TotalEnergies, one of the fastest growing providers of solar energy distributed generation in Asia

·4 min read

TotalEnergies reaches 100 MW of on-site solar across South East Asia in around 2 years, offering its customers immediate carbon footprint reduction and around $200 million savings

SINGAPORE, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TotalEnergies has reached more than 100 MW of on-site solar projects including with Danone, Renault-Nissan, Betagro, Chandra Asri (see more details here). This represents an exponential growth with annual growth rate doubling each year and confirms TotalEnergies as one of the largest and fastest growing solar players in the region.

Solar carport installed by TotalEnergies for Renault Nissan Automotive in India
Solar carport installed by TotalEnergies for Renault Nissan Automotive in India
TotalEnergies Logo (PRNewsfoto/Total Solar Distributed Generation SEA)
TotalEnergies Logo (PRNewsfoto/Total Solar Distributed Generation SEA)

TotalEnergies develops, finances, and operates on-site solar systems for commercial and industrial customers in India, Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam. With strong operational expertise and high standards of HSE and quality, TotalEnergies is able to deliver turnkey solutions for any type of site, even for complex industrial sites.

TotalEnergies offers its customers the possibility to enter long-term power purchase agreements, providing immediate cost savings and do not necessitate to engage any upfront capital investment. Over the entire solar portfolio, the cumulative customers' savings over the lifetime of the contracts are estimated to be around $200 million. In addition to cost savings, the on-site solar systems provided by TotalEnergies have reduced customers' annual carbon footprint by more than 86,000 tons, equivalent to removing more than 14,000 cars from the roads or planting more than 1 million trees.

Major projects include:

  • 25 MW for Betagro which is Thailand's market leader in agro-industrial and food industry. This is one of the largest on-site solar portfolios in Southeast Asia.

  • 20 MW for the supply chain of one of the world's leading sports brands across Vietnam and Indonesia.

  • 5 MW for Danone Aqua – Indonesia's largest bottled water provider. This is the biggest solar rooftop in Centra Java.

  • 3 MW for Renault Nissan Automotive, which is one of the largest solar carports in India.

  • 1 MW for Chandra Asri – the largest petrochemical company and one the first long-term, B2B solar contracts in Indonesia.

Gavin Adda, Head of TotalEnergies Renewables Distributed Generation in South East Asia, said, "TotalEnergies is committed to providing sustainability solutions that drive down customers' costs and carbon footprint over the long-term. Customers are increasingly aware of the importance of working with partners that provide highest-quality HSE and power generation performance. They need energy partners that they can trust to build and operate systems safely over the long-term. TotalEnergies provides its customers peace of mind from a technical, financial and commercial perspective and it is this trust that underpins the incredible growth that we have seen."

TotalEnergies, renewables and electricity

As part of its ambition to get to net zero by 2050, TotalEnergies is building a portfolio of activities in renewables and electricity that should account for up to 40% of its sales by 2050. At the end of 2020, TotalEnergies' gross power generation capacity worldwide was around 12 GW, including 7 GW of renewable energy. TotalEnergies will continue to expand this business to reach 35 GW of gross production capacity from renewable sources by 2025, and then 100 GW by 2030 with the objective of being among the world's top 5 in renewable energies.

About TotalEnergies Renewables Distributed Generation in Asia

TotalEnergies Renewables Distributed Generation is a major international provider of fully integrated distributed solar energy solutions, including solar-powered rooftops, carport and ground-mounted solar power plants, with a portfolio of over 800 MW of projects in development and operation worldwide. Active in Asia since 2018, TotalEnergies Renewables Distributed Generation is one of the largest and fastest players in renewable energy distributed generation in the region for commercial and industrial customers, with a portfolio of 100 MW of projects in development and operation. https://solar.totalenergies.asia

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a broad energy company that produces and markets energies on a global scale: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our 105,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, clean, reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

TotalEnergies Contact

Media Relations: contact.solar.asia@totalenergies.com

Cautionary Note

This press release, from which no legal consequences may be drawn, is for information purposes only. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. TotalEnergies SE has no liability for their acts or omissions. In this document, the terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies "Company" and "Company" are sometimes used for convenience. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE TotalEnergies

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Out-of-Favor Solar Stocks to Buy Now

    The solar industry has exploded onto the energy scene over the last two decades and seems like it's not slowing down anytime soon. According to Our World in Data and BP, total solar installations globally have grown from 0.65 gigawatts in 2000 to 40.1 GW in 2010 and 708 GW in 2020. Despite this growth, not all solar energy stocks have outperformed the market over the last two decades.

  • New iPhone makes Apple "ready for the metaverse economy"

    R "Ray" Wang Constellation Research Principal Analyst & Founder and Author of “Everybody Wants to Rule the World" provides takeaways from Apple's fall event.

  • Why Ur-Energy and Energy Fuels Stocks Popped 11% Today

    Uranium stocks Energy Fuels (NYSEMKT: UUUU) and Ur-Energy (NYSEMKT: URG) popped on Tuesday, extending the broader rally in uranium stocks from yesterday. Energy Fuels and Ur-Energy popped 11% each by 2 p.m. EDT before closing the day up around 3% each. If you look carefully at their price performances in recent weeks, these stocks have been among the laggards in the industry, presenting traders and investors with a good opportunity to bet on them even as uranium prices continue to rally.

  • Goldman Sachs sees as much as 20% downside in these big-name tech stocks

    If you own one of these popular tech names, it might be time to bail.

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for huge free cash flow — you could too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Steve Cohen Throws Himself Into Crypto After Early Doubts

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen was until recently a bit of a skeptic when it came to cryptocurrencies. Then his son -- a “cryptomaniac” -- helped change his mind. “He really convinced me this was something I needed to do,” Cohen, the founder of Point72 Asset Management and owner of the New York Mets, said Tuesday at the Skybridge Alternatives Conference, according to a person with knowledge of his remarks. That was part of a journey that included meeting with as many people ov

  • ARK Invest's Wood expects market rotation back to growth stocks

    Star stock picker Cathie Wood of ARK Invest on Tuesday reiterated her call that slowing economic activity in the United States will bolster growth stocks. Wood cited disappointing job growth in August and weakening consumer price index figures as signs that the U.S. economy will grow at a pace slower than many on Wall Street expected at the start of the year.

  • Hut 8 Mining Announces Proposed Public Offering

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or the "Company") today announced the launch of a proposed underwritten public offering in the United States and Canada (the "Offering").

  • Is Alibaba (BABA) A Great Investment Pick?

    Semper Vic Partners LP, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 11.0% was recorded by the fund for the second quarter of 2021, outperforming its Dow Jones Industrial and S&P 500 benchmark that delivered a 5.1% and 8.6% return respectively […]

  • Why Support.com Stock Is Crashing

    Support.com's merger with a Bitcoin-mining company isn't powering the gains some investors had hoped for.

  • Michael Burry is Loading Up on These 9 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 9 stocks Michael Burry is loading up on. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Michael Burry is Loading Up on These 4 Stocks. There are very few investors who command sweeping attention on Wall Street. Michael Burry, the California-born hedge fund […]

  • Stock-market traders brace for ‘quadruple witching’

    The stock market is repeating a pattern of midmonth stumbles some analysts tie to options expiration. That dynamic could be underlined this week ahead of “quadruple witching,” the simultaneous expiration of individual stock options, stock-index options, stock-index futures and individual stock futures.

  • Morgan Stanley lists Lucid Motors as Underweight, Herbalife shares decline after cutting earnings guidance, Apple shares pop ahead of iPhone event today

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the day's latest stock movers including the Lucid Motors underweight rating from Morgan Stanley, Herbalife's stock decline following the company's recent guidance, and Apple shares rising ahead of the iPhone reveal.&nbsp;

  • Democrats call for family stimulus checks to last until 2025 as third round begins

    Early research shows the first payment alone helped slash child poverty.

  • Danger Lurks for These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Interest rates are low, and that's bringing more fixed-income investors into the equity market. There are plenty of solid dividend payers out there, but some stocks are cruising for a bruising with their fundamentals relative to their payout levels.

  • AT&T anticipates pending WarnerMedia-Discovery deal to close by mid-2022

    AT&T is in the process of unwinding its expensive media investments to focus on its original business of providing phone and internet services. It is combining WarnerMedia's media assets with Discovery to create a proposed stand-alone company, Warner Bros. Discovery. "After close of that transaction and on a pro-forma basis, AT&T expects annual revenues to grow at a low single digits compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2022 to 2024 with annual adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share growing at a CAGR in the mid-single digit range", AT&T Chief Financial Officer Pascal Desroches said in an update to shareholders on Tuesday.

  • 5 Stocks That Could Turn $50,000 Into $1 Million by 2040

    Many growth-oriented investors dream of finding the next great multibagger stock that can turn a $50,000 investment into $1 million. Today, let's focus on five high-growth tech companies that might generate millionaire-maker returns over the next two decades: Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), Square (NYSE: SQ), Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD), and Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). Lemonade aims to disrupt the byzantine insurance market with an AI-powered app, which insures users within 90 seconds and processes claims within three minutes.

  • Here are 5 ways to profit from the crypto crash without buying volatile coins

    These stocks have close ties to the crypto market, but are nowhere near as volatile.

  • These 2 Nasdaq Mid-Caps Are Powering Higher Tuesday

    The stock market has seen some turbulence lately, and earlier in the week, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) got left behind in a powerful rally. Investors are always watching the latest news from their favorite companies to see how their businesses are doing. On Tuesday, investors got charged up about strong results from FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL), while contracting-services review specialist Angi (NASDAQ: ANGI) gave an upbeat assessment of its business prospects.

  • Dow Jones Dips As Apple Unveils New iPhone; GE Stock Falls As Reopening Plays Falter; 3 Stocks Pass Buy

    The Dow Jones fell as Apple unveiled its new iPhone. Microsoft stock rose, while GE stock took a dive as reopening plays faltered.