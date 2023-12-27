Unveiling the Dividend Dynamics of TotalEnergies SE

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) recently announced a dividend of $0.81 per share, payable on 2024-01-25, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-12-28. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into TotalEnergies SE's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

Understanding TotalEnergies SE

Warning! GuruFocus has detected 7 Warning Signs with TRP.

High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio

This Powerful Chart Made Peter Lynch 29% A Year For 13 Years

How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock?

TotalEnergies SE is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2022, it produced 1.5 million barrels of liquids and 6.8 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At end-2022, reserves stood at 10.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 56% of which are liquids. During 2021, it had LNG sales of 48.1 Mt. The company owns interests in refineries with a capacity of nearly 2.0 million barrels a day, primarily in Europe, distributes refined products in 65 countries, and manufactures commodity and specialty chemicals. It also holds a 19% interest in Russian oil company Novatek. At year-end, its gross installed renewable power generation capacity was 16.8 GW.

TotalEnergies SE's Dividend Analysis

TotalEnergies SE's Dividend Track Record

TotalEnergies SE has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1992. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Examining Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, TotalEnergies SE currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 4.51% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 4.61%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, TotalEnergies SE's annual dividend growth rate was 0.90%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to 2.10% per year. And over the past decade, TotalEnergies SE's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 1.50%.

Story continues

Based on TotalEnergies SE's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of TotalEnergies SE stock as of today is approximately 5.00%.

TotalEnergies SE's Dividend Analysis

Assessing Dividend Sustainability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-09-30, TotalEnergies SE's dividend payout ratio is 0.39.

TotalEnergies SE's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks TotalEnergies SE's profitability 7 out of 10 as of 2023-09-30, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported net profit in 9 years out of the past 10 years.

Prospecting Growth Metrics

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. TotalEnergies SE's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and TotalEnergies SE's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. TotalEnergies SE's revenue has increased by approximately 16.80% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 61.48% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, TotalEnergies SE's earnings increased by approximately 28.30% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 58.64% of global competitors.

Concluding Insights on TotalEnergies SE's Dividend Profile

The analysis of TotalEnergies SE's dividend payments, growth rate, payout ratio, profitability, and growth metrics paints a comprehensive picture for investors. With a steady dividend history, a reasonable payout ratio, and solid growth prospects, TotalEnergies SE stands as a potentially attractive option for value investors seeking income through dividends. As the energy sector evolves with market dynamics and energy transition trends, will TotalEnergies SE continue to provide a sustainable and growing dividend? This remains a pivotal question for investors monitoring the long-term horizon. For those looking to explore further, GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

