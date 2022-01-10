U.S. markets closed

TotalEnergies to sign an MoU with Aden Group, an integrated facility and energy-management company

·3 min read

SINGAPORE, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TotalEnergies, through its distributed renewable energy generation solutions in Asia, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Aden Group, a leader in sustainable & data-driven management of buildings and business/industrial parks. This MoU is to explore several collaborative prospects in sharing and providing advanced solutions to reduce the carbon footprint of built assets through solar energy and data-driven energy optimization.

TotalEnergies Logo (PRNewsfoto/Total Solar Distributed Generation SEA)
Aden Group Logo
Under the alliance, the partners will team up to explore the potential of TotalEnergies' development of solar energy projects, as well as Aden Group's exploration of new clients for digitalized asset lifecycle management in South-East Asia. This will be accomplished by combining TotalEnergies' expertise in the solar rooftop C&I (Commercial & Industrial) market with Aden Group's experience in providing innovative energy-management solutions to C&I clients in the region through its digital twin platform, Akila. This is a major step in the regional development of energy and data solutions for both parties: Aden Group, which has +300 clients in its ASEAN cluster and an additional +200 clients in Vietnam; and TotalEnergies, a multi-energy company with more than 50 years of presence in South-East Asia. Furthermore, the partners will work together on developing the sustainability values that they will bring to clients.

Joachim Poylo, Founder & President of Aden Group said, "We are excited to partner with TotalEnergies and confident that their world-leading expertise in renewable energy will be a tremendous amplifier for Aden Group's own mission of linking facility management with ESG-supportive solutions for the built environment. This is an exciting acceleration of work we've already begun with our clients across South-East Asia, furthering our goal of managing facilities in closer alignment with international ESG standards. We are looking forward to working with TotalEnergies to have more positive impact for our clients' business needs and for the planet."

Gavin Adda, Head of TotalEnergies Renewables Distributed Generation Asia said, "TotalEnergies is committed to providing its customers with a solution that fulfils both environmental sustainability and cost-saving goals. As a leading solar service provider for commercial and industrial businesses trusted by small to large sized manufacturing companies as the solar energy partner of choice, we look forward to supporting companies in driving down their carbon footprint, using our expertise in tailor-made solar solutions for any business energy needs."

About Aden Group

Aden Group is a leader in sustainable & data-driven management of buildings and business/industrial parks. Headquartered in Shanghai, Aden Group was founded in 1997 as a facility-management company. Since then, it has expanded its portfolio to ventures in clean and renewable energy; digital twin; property development; handling and automation; and venture capital. Today it operates in 25 countries worldwide, with 26,000 employees and 1,500 clients. Across all of its business lines, Aden is dedicated to maximizing wellness, efficiency and sustainability.

TotalEnergies, renewables and electricity

As part of its ambition to get to net zero by 2050, TotalEnergies is building a portfolio of activities in renewables and electricity. At the end of September 2021, TotalEnergies' gross renewable electricity generation capacity is 10 GW. TotalEnergies will continue to expand this business to reach 35 GW of gross production capacity from renewable sources by 2025, and then 100 GW by 2030 with the objective of being among the world's top 5 producers of electricity from wind and solar energy.

About TotalEnergies Renewables Distributed Generation for Asia

TotalEnergies Renewables Distributed Generation is a major international provider of fully integrated distributed solar energy solutions, including solar-powered rooftops, carport and ground-mounted solar power plants, with a portfolio of over 600 MW of projects in development and operation worldwide. Active in Asia since 2018, TotalEnergies Renewables Distributed Generation is one of the largest and fastest players in renewable energy distributed generation in the region for commercial and industrial customers, with a portfolio of over 100 MW of projects in development and operation. https://solar.totalenergies.asia

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies on a global scale: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our 105,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, clean, reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

Cautionary Note

This press release, from which no legal consequences may be drawn, is for information purposes only. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. TotalEnergies SE has no liability for their acts or omissions. In this document, the terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies "Company" and "Company" are sometimes used for convenience. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE TotalEnergies

