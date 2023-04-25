Totally (LON:TLY) earnings and shareholder returns have been trending downwards for the last year, but the stock hikes 32% this past week

Totally plc (LON:TLY) has rebounded strongly over the last week, with the share price soaring 32%. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been disappointing. Specifically, the stock price slipped by 53% in that time. The share price recovery is not so impressive when you consider the fall. Of course, it could be that the fall was overdone.

While the stock has risen 32% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Unhappily, Totally had to report a 29% decline in EPS over the last year. The share price decline of 53% is actually more than the EPS drop. Unsurprisingly, given the lack of EPS growth, the market seems to be more cautious about the stock.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We know that Totally has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? Take a more thorough look at Totally's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Totally had a tough year, with a total loss of 51% (including dividends), against a market gain of about 4.5%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 1.3% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 5 warning signs with Totally (at least 2 which can't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on British exchanges.

