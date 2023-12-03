Totally Slides As Insider Purchases Lose Another UK£50k

The recent price decline of 51% in Totally plc's (LON:TLY) stock may have disappointed insiders who bought UK£108.5k worth of shares at an average price of UK£0.083 in the past 12 months. Insiders invest with the hopes of seeing their money grow in value over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth UK£58.5k, which is not what they expected.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Totally

In fact, the recent purchase by Simon Stilwell was the biggest purchase of Totally shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of UK£0.045. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Totally insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. They paid about UK£0.083 on average. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Totally Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Totally. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought UK£63k worth of shares. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership Of Totally

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Totally insiders own about UK£1.8m worth of shares. That equates to 20% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Totally Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Insiders likely see value in Totally shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Totally you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

