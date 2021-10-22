Tote Bags Market Potential Growth Variance will be USD 5.85 bn| 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The tote bags market size is expected to increase by USD 5.85 billion from 2021 to 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.54%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. The tote bags market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

Attractive Opportunities in Tote Bags Market by Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The market is driven by increased consumer fashion consciousness and spending on personal goods. However, fluctuating operational costs including labor, logistics, and raw material costs will challenge the growth of the market participants.

The tote bags market is segmented by Distribution channels (Offline and Online) and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The tote bags market covers the following areas:

Tote Bags Market Sizing

Tote Bags Market Forecast

Tote Bags Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Burberry Group Plc

Capri Holdings Ltd.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA

Kering SA

LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton

PRADA Group

PVH Corp.

Samsonite International SA

Tapestry Inc.

VF Corp.

Tote Bags Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.54% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 5.85 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.87 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, France, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Burberry Group Plc, Capri Holdings Ltd., Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, Kering SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, PRADA Group, PVH Corp., Samsonite International SA, Tapestry Inc., and VF Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

