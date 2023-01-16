Tote bags market size to grow by USD 7.47 billion from 2021 to 2026: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global tote bags market size is estimated to increase by USD 7.47 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.37% during the forecast period - Request a sample report

Burberry Group Plc - The company offers tote bags such as Mini and Small Two tone Canvas and Leather Freya Tote, Small and Medium Knitted Check Freya Tote, Medium Striped wool and Leather Freya Tote, and Medium Grainy Leather Frances Bag.

Capri Holdings Ltd. - The company offers tote bags such as Cotton Canvas Capri Stripes Shopper Tote, and Camera and Laptop Tote Bag.

CHANEL Ltd. - The company offers tote bags such as Chanel Black Caviar Leather Vertical Kelly Bag, Black Caviar Leather Vertical Kelly Bag Black, and Chanel Medallion Tote.

Kering SA - The company offers Cotton, Selvedge, and Zipped Tote Bag.

The global tote bags market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer tote bags in the market are Burberry Group Plc, Capri Holdings Ltd., CHANEL Ltd., Dolce and Gabbana Srl, Double R Bags, Giorgio Armani Spa, Hermes International SA, Kering SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Mulberry Group Plc, PRADA Group, PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., Ronak Industries, Samsonite International SA, Tapestry Inc., Targus Inc., Tods Spa, VF Corp., and VIP Industries Ltd. and others.

The established market players have a competitive advantage owing to their scale of operations and brand names. Consumers are willing to pay large amounts for premium tote bags. Hence, the competition among vendors is primarily based on brand value and innovative offerings. Compliance costs are high owing to regulations, but the capital-intensive nature of the market makes it difficult for new players to sustain themselves in the global tote bags market. In addition, vendors are implementing various strategies such as new product launches and M&A to strengthen their position in the market.

Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channel (offline and online).

The offline segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The sales through this segment are driven by the growth of the retail industry and the establishment of numerous retail outlets. These outlets offer consumers a wide range of tote bags to choose from. Consumers purchase leather handbags based on type, brand, and quality while considering factors such as discounted prices, a comfortable shopping experience, and attractive shelf displays. Moreover, the considerable growth in retail channels will drive consumer familiarization with different types of tote bags and, in turn, increase sales. These factors will drive the growth of the offline segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global tote bags market is segmented into Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global tote bags market.

APAC will account for 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan and Germany are the key contributors to the revenue of the tote bags market in the region. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Factors such as rapid urbanization will drive the tote bags market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Global tote bags market – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - The personalization and customization of luxury tote bags is driving the tote bags market growth. Leading market players offer customized and personalized products. These products are more expensive than standard products. This is expected to propel the value sales of tote bags. Therefore, owing to these factors, the tote bags market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Key trends – The increased demand at airport retail stores is a key trend in the market. Most major airports have large sections dedicated to retail stores and shopping centers. Many brands such as Samsonite and VIP have retail outlets in domestic and international terminals of airports. Retail stores in airports can attract consumers due to a shortage of high-quality retail space in developing countries. Such strategies will propel the value sales of the global tote bags market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - Fluctuating operational costs, including labor, logistics, and raw material costs, are challenging the tote bags market growth. Leather is one of the major raw materials used in manufacturing tote bags. However, the process of leather manufacturing is highly regulated, which increases its price. Manufacturers also have to incur transportation costs, including taxes, duties, and fuel prices, at different steps. As the market is highly competitive, vendors are unable to increase the prices of end products, which reduces their profit margins.

Tote Bags Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 141 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.37% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 7.47 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 5.29 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key countries US, China, Japan, France, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Burberry Group Plc, Capri Holdings Ltd., CHANEL Ltd., Dolce and Gabbana Srl, Double R Bags, Giorgio Armani Spa, Hermes International SA, Kering SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Mulberry Group Plc, PRADA Group, PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., Ronak Industries, Samsonite International SA, Tapestry Inc., Targus Inc., Tods Spa, VF Corp., and VIP Industries Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

