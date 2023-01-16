U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,999.09
    +15.92 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,302.61
    +112.61 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,079.16
    +78.06 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.03
    +10.97 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.32
    -0.54 (-0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,919.30
    -2.40 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    24.41
    +0.04 (+0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0821
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5110
    +0.0620 (+1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2212
    -0.0022 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3100
    +0.4760 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,114.18
    +366.82 (+1.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    490.40
    +50.33 (+11.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,844.07
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,822.32
    -297.20 (-1.14%)
     

Tote bags market size to grow by USD 7.47 billion from 2021 to 2026: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global tote bags market size is estimated to increase by USD 7.47 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.37% during the forecast period - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Tote Bags Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Tote Bags Market 2022-2026

Global tote bags market – Vendor analysis

Vendor offerings -

  • Burberry Group Plc - The company offers tote bags such as Mini and Small Two tone Canvas and Leather Freya Tote, Small and Medium Knitted Check Freya Tote, Medium Striped wool and Leather Freya Tote, and Medium Grainy Leather Frances Bag.

  • Capri Holdings Ltd. - The company offers tote bags such as Cotton Canvas Capri Stripes Shopper Tote, and Camera and Laptop Tote Bag.

  • CHANEL Ltd. - The company offers tote bags such as Chanel Black Caviar Leather Vertical Kelly Bag, Black Caviar Leather Vertical Kelly Bag Black, and Chanel Medallion Tote.

  • Kering SA - The company offers Cotton, Selvedge, and Zipped Tote Bag.

  • For details on vendors and their offerings – Buy the report!

Vendor landscape –

The global tote bags market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer tote bags in the market are Burberry Group Plc, Capri Holdings Ltd., CHANEL Ltd., Dolce and Gabbana Srl, Double R Bags, Giorgio Armani Spa, Hermes International SA, Kering SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Mulberry Group Plc, PRADA Group, PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., Ronak Industries, Samsonite International SA, Tapestry Inc., Targus Inc., Tods Spa, VF Corp., and VIP Industries Ltd. and others.

The established market players have a competitive advantage owing to their scale of operations and brand names. Consumers are willing to pay large amounts for premium tote bags. Hence, the competition among vendors is primarily based on brand value and innovative offerings. Compliance costs are high owing to regulations, but the capital-intensive nature of the market makes it difficult for new players to sustain themselves in the global tote bags market. In addition, vendors are implementing various strategies such as new product launches and M&A to strengthen their position in the market.

Global tote bags market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

Global tote bags market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channel (offline and online).

  • The offline segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The sales through this segment are driven by the growth of the retail industry and the establishment of numerous retail outlets. These outlets offer consumers a wide range of tote bags to choose from. Consumers purchase leather handbags based on type, brand, and quality while considering factors such as discounted prices, a comfortable shopping experience, and attractive shelf displays. Moreover, the considerable growth in retail channels will drive consumer familiarization with different types of tote bags and, in turn, increase sales. These factors will drive the growth of the offline segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global tote bags market is segmented into Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global tote bags market.

  • APAC will account for 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan and Germany are the key contributors to the revenue of the tote bags market in the region. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Factors such as rapid urbanization will drive the tote bags market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Download a sample report

Global tote bags marketMarket dynamics

Leading drivers - The personalization and customization of luxury tote bags is driving the tote bags market growth. Leading market players offer customized and personalized products. These products are more expensive than standard products. This is expected to propel the value sales of tote bags. Therefore, owing to these factors, the tote bags market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Key trends – The increased demand at airport retail stores is a key trend in the market. Most major airports have large sections dedicated to retail stores and shopping centers. Many brands such as Samsonite and VIP have retail outlets in domestic and international terminals of airports. Retail stores in airports can attract consumers due to a shortage of high-quality retail space in developing countries. Such strategies will propel the value sales of the global tote bags market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - Fluctuating operational costs, including labor, logistics, and raw material costs, are challenging the tote bags market growth. Leather is one of the major raw materials used in manufacturing tote bags. However, the process of leather manufacturing is highly regulated, which increases its price. Manufacturers also have to incur transportation costs, including taxes, duties, and fuel prices, at different steps. As the market is highly competitive, vendors are unable to increase the prices of end products, which reduces their profit margins.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this tote bags market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the tote bags market between 2022 and 2026

  • Precise estimation of the size of the tote bags market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the tote bags market across Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of tote bags market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The handbags market size in Brazil is expected to increase by USD 834.68 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.26%. This report extensively covers segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and product type (clutches and wallets, shoulder bags, satchels and saddles, and totes).

The size of the handbags market in the UK is projected to grow by USD 654.28 million with a CAGR of 4.48% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. This report extensively covers segmentation by product (tote bags, clutch, satchels, shoulder bags, and others) and distribution channel (offline and online).

Tote Bags Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

141

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.37%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 7.47 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)

5.29

Regional analysis

Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 33%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, France, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Key companies profiled

Burberry Group Plc, Capri Holdings Ltd., CHANEL Ltd., Dolce and Gabbana Srl, Double R Bags, Giorgio Armani Spa, Hermes International SA, Kering SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Mulberry Group Plc, PRADA Group, PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., Ronak Industries, Samsonite International SA, Tapestry Inc., Targus Inc., Tods Spa, VF Corp., and VIP Industries Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Burberry Group Plc

  • 10.4 Capri Holdings Ltd.

  • 10.5 CHANEL Ltd.

  • 10.6 Kering SA

  • 10.7 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

  • 10.8 PRADA Group

  • 10.9 PVH Corp.

  • 10.10 Samsonite International SA

  • 10.11 Tapestry Inc.

  • 10.12 VF Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Tote Bags Market 2022-2026
Global Tote Bags Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tote-bags-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-7-47-billion-from-2021-to-2026-a-descriptive-analysis-of-customer-landscape-vendor-assessment-and-market-dynamics---technavio-301719035.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • North America's Biggest Sources Of Electricity By State And Province

    Visual Capitalist compiled an infographic on electricity generation per source in the states and provinces of the U.S. and Canada

  • Huge Sanctions Are Looming for the Fuel That Powers the World

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingThis Isn’t Your Mom and Dad’s Recession, Says BofA’s SubramanianHuge Sanctions Are Looming for the Fuel That Powers the WorldAn unprecedented chunk of the global diesel market, the workhorse fuel of the global economy, is just weeks away from being subject to aggressive sanctions. From Feb. 5, th

  • How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Many retirees plan to earn extra income to supplement their retirement spending. But how much can a retired person earn without paying taxes? The answer to this question varies based on your situation. Understanding the tax rules surrounding retiree income can … Continue reading → The post How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • I'm Retiring at 62 & Waiting for Disability. What Should I Do?

    Social Security Disability pays you the amount you'd receive at your full retirement age. If you're between age 62 and 67, you may find yourself running low on cash while waiting for a favorable disability decision. Taking Social Security retirement … Continue reading → The post Retiring at 62 to 67 While Waiting for Disability: A Guide appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Comcast's Answer to T-Mobile's Internet Deal Comes With a Huge Catch

    The cable and internet giant's Xfinity brand has a deal that looks a lot like it's upstart rival but you need to look closer.

  • 3 Energy Stocks to Buy for 2023 and Beyond

    It's no surprise energy stocks have been the best-performing sector in the past few years. Long before Russia invaded Ukraine, energy prices were rising. In Europe, stringent power generation regulations forced the closure of half of all coal-fired power plants, until Russia turned off the gas.

  • Amazon HR Staffers Turn From Hiring to Seeking Jobs Themselves

    (Bloomberg) -- With job cuts mounting across tech, finance and other industries, why wait to get fired when you can skip directly to being hired?Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingThis Isn’t Your Mom and Dad’s Recession, Says BofA’s SubramanianHuge Sanctions Are Looming for the Fuel That Powers the WorldThe move, called “career cushioning,” invo

  • Corn Arrives to Feed Foster Farm Chickens After Train Delays

    (Bloomberg) -- Union Pacific Corp. and poultry producer Foster Farms said enough corn shipments have been made to replenish feed stocks after delayed trains in recent months caused inventories to drop to critical levels. Millions of chickens at Foster Farms facilities were at risk of going unfed because of the rail delays.Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Be

  • Here Is Why Wells Fargo Is Shrinking Its Mortgage Business

    Mortgage origination is one of the most cyclical businesses out there. Businesses in this sector need to be ready for that cyclicality or they need to consider not participating. Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) recently announced it will drastically shrink its mortgage banking business.

  • Startup Eyes Australia to Build China-Free Battery Production

    (Bloomberg) -- An Australia-based startup is planning a A$300 million ($210 million) factory to build lithium-ion batteries free of materials from China, as automakers to utilities seek alternatives to the industry’s dominant producer.Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingThis Isn’t Your Mom and Dad’s Recession, Says BofA’s SubramanianHuge Sanction

  • Private equity persuades Italian luxury suppliers that bigger is better

    Nudged by private equity funds, those supplying the booming luxury goods industry are now finding strength in unity. With its tradition of sophisticated craftsmanship, Italy is home to thousands of small manufacturers that cover 50-55% of the global production of luxury clothing and leather goods, consultancy Bain calculates, against 20-25% for the rest of Europe. To address luxury shoppers' growing sustainability concerns while also securing timely deliveries, brands are looking to establish close ties with suppliers, who in turn require hefty investments to track where they source materials and build an adequate digital backbone.

  • Iranian oil exports end 2022 at a high, despite no nuclear deal

    LONDON (Reuters) -Iranian oil exports hit new highs in the last two months of 2022 and are making a strong start to 2023 despite U.S. sanctions, according to companies that track the flows, on higher shipments to China and Venezuela. Tehran's oil exports have been limited since former U.S. President Donald Trump in 2018 exited a 2015 nuclear accord and reimposed sanctions aimed at curbing oil exports and the associated revenue to Iran's government. Exports have risen during the term of his successor President Joe Biden, who had sought to revive the nuclear deal, and hit the highest since 2019 on some estimates.

  • 'You need to get a raise’: It's a 'worker's market' as job numbers show The Great Resignation is still going strong amid recession fears

    Inflation is still high, meaning workers have every reason — and every opportunity — to act now.

  • Agriculture Companies Push Carbon-Capture Farming; Growers Are Skeptical

    Executives say farming programs designed to capture carbon dioxide in fields offer long-term benefits including healthier soil, and they provide extra cash.

  • 15 Largest Plastic Manufacturing Companies in the World

    In this article, we will discuss the 15 largest plastic manufacturing companies in the world. If you want to skip our analysis of the plastic industry, you can go directly to 5 Largest Plastic Manufacturing Companies in the World. The plastic manufacturing industry produces a variety of plastic products for a range of different uses, […]

  • Bitcoin roars past $20K in surprise surge. Can the rally last?

    Bitcoin has broken out again after months at $17,000. Here are some theories to explain the recent rally.

  • TV Announcer Turned Portfolio Manager Beats 97% of Japan Peers

    (Bloomberg) -- Landing a job as an announcer at a major Japanese TV station is a rare feat in itself. Maiko Uda did that in 1997, only to quit in about five years as she found her true calling: finance. Today, she is one of the few female portfolio managers in the world’s third-largest stock market and co-manages a fund that last year beat 97% of its peers.Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dea

  • Tech war: Apple looks to India, Vietnam as iPhone maker's supply chain comes under the spotlight in US-China decoupling

    Four days before Christmas, while China was battening down the hatches to survive the explosion of Covid-19 infections around the country, the world's largest contract assembler of electronic gadgets quietly finalised plans to relocate some of its Apple iPad and MacBook production to Vietnam. The move by Foxconn Technology Group, on the drawing board since late 2020, is expected to become reality this year, with the first products expected to roll off its plant in Vietnam's Bai Giang province as

  • India offers Russian oil a back door into Britain

    India offers a back-door for imports of Russian oil into Britain, new figures suggest, blunting Britain’s efforts to restrict funding for the Kremlin.

  • Kerry Says Gas Can Help Climate, But Only With Carbon Capture

    (Bloomberg) -- The US government’s climate envoy, John Kerry, said natural gas can play a role in slowing the planet’s warming, but only if producers accelerate efforts to capture their carbon emissions.Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingThis Isn’t Your Mom and Dad’s Recession, Says BofA’s SubramanianHuge Sanctions Are Looming for the Fuel That