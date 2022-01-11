Totus Medicines to Present at 2022 J.P. Morgan HealthCare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Totus Medicines, a drug discovery company using breakthrough chemical biology to make the entire human genome druggable, today announced that CEO and co-founder Neil Dhawan, Ph.D. will present at the 40th annual J.P. Morgan HealthCare Conference on Thursday, January 13, at 8:00am ET.

Totus Medicines (PRNewsfoto/Totus Medicines)

In the presentation, Dhawan will discuss Totus Medicines' proprietary drug discovery platform and first drug program, TOS-358, targeting the PI3Kα mutation, which impacts more than 500,000 people in the U.S. every year and drives a significant percentage of breast, colon, lung, bladder, stomach, and other cancers.

For more information about Totus Medicines, please visit: https://www.totusmedicines.com/

About Totus Medicines

Founded in 2019, Totus Medicines uses revolutionary chemical biology to create life-changing therapies to treat previously untreatable diseases across the entire human genome. The Totus Platform is more effective, less costly, and thousands of times faster than legacy drug discovery methods, enabling the rapid translation of therapies to patients. Totus is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

For more information, please visit totusmedicines.com and follow Totus on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/totus-medicines-to-present-at-2022-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-301457767.html

SOURCE Totus Medicines