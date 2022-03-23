U.S. markets close in 2 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,480.88
    -30.73 (-0.68%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,459.99
    -347.47 (-1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,061.76
    -47.06 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,073.92
    -14.43 (-0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.00
    +4.73 (+4.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.70
    +14.20 (+0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    25.17
    +0.27 (+1.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1005
    -0.0028 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3370
    -0.0360 (-1.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3209
    -0.0054 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.0190
    +0.2030 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,457.61
    -127.71 (-0.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    978.53
    +11.93 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,460.63
    -16.09 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,040.16
    +816.05 (+3.00%)
     

Touax: 2021 Results

TOUAX
·18 min read
TOUAX
TOUAX

PRESS RELEASE Paris, 23 March 2022 – 5.45 p.m.

THE LEASING SOLUTION FOR SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORTATION

2021 RESULTS

Growth in activity and confirmation of profitability momentum

  • Significant growth in EBITDA (+13%), to €53.1 million

  • Group share of Net Profit: €12.6 million (+114%)

  • Increase in the net book value per share (+23.7%) and NAV (revalued net asset value) per share (+42%)

  • Long-term value-creating investments

“The excellent results for 2021, following the strong figures for 2020, confirm the recurring nature of the group’s performance. The year was marked by a steady rate of asset purchases in order to meet our clients’ needs, and by our adaptation to the shortage of containers. 2021 demonstrated the relevance of our growth strategy in long-term leasing for sustainable transportation,” said Fabrice and Raphaël Walewski, Managing Partners of TOUAX SCA.

Despite the complex environment linked to the health crisis, in 2021 the group confirmed the recurring nature of its business model and its agility. Touax both continued to capitalise on the strategic, operational and financial measures taken in recent years to consolidate and improve its profitability, while developing its long-term investment programme, and adapted to the tensions created by the logistics disruptions linked to the recovery.

Touax confirmed its profitability momentum in 2021, with a Group share of Net Profit of €12.6 million, and observes an overall growth across all of its operational performance indicators.

Its net book value per share stood at €11.701, up 23.7% compared with 31 December 2020. Based on the market value of our assets, the revalued net asset value2 (« NAV ») per share came to €20.222, up 42% on 31 December 2020. The sharp rise in the NAV was driven by commodity price inflation.

The consolidated financial statements for the period ended 31 December 2021 were approved by the Management Board on 22 March 2022 and were submitted to the Supervisory Board on 23 March 2022. The auditing of these statements is underway.

KEY FIGURES

Key Figures (in million euros)

2021

2020

Restated revenue from activities (*)

125.0

111.6

Freight railcars

50.3

47.2

River Barges

12.8

11.8

Containers

47.7

39.8

Others

14.2

12.7

EBITDA

53.1

46.8

Current operating income

28.8

23.3

Operating Income

28.7

23.2

Profit before tax

16.8

10.0

Consolidated net profit (loss) (Group's share)

12.6

5.9

Including income from retained operations

12.6

6.0

Including income from discontinued operations

0.0

-0.1

Net earnings per share (€)

1.79

0.84

Total non-current assets

358.0

334.5

Total Assets

552.4

474.0

Total shareholders' equity

165.0

146.7

Net Financial Debt (1)

230.6

189.6

Operating cash flow (2)

-25.7

-1.2

Loan to Value

52 %

54 %

(1) Including €207.2 million of non-recourse debt at 31 December 2021

(2) Operating flows included €71.3 million of net equipment purchases (€31.5 million in 2020)

(*) The key indicators in the group’s activity report are presented differently from the IFRS income statement, to enable an understanding of the activities’ performance. As such, no distinction is made in third-party management, which is presented solely in agent form: the leasing revenue from equipment owned by passive investors is replaced by management fees, which correspond to the net contribution of the leasing management activity to the group’s performance.

This presentation shows syndication fees, sales fees and management fees, grouped together under management activity, separate from owned activity.

This new presentation has no impact on EBITDA, operating income or net income. The accounting presentation of revenue from activities is presented in the appendix to the press release.

STRONG BUSINESS GROWTH IN 2021

The utilisation rates at the end of December 2021 for Freight Railcars (89.0%), River Barges (92.3%) and Containers (99.2%) were high, due to the economic recovery and the sustained level of international trade.

Over the full-year 2021, restated revenue from activities totalled €125.0 million (€126.6 million at constant scope and currency), up 12% compared with 2020.

This increase was due to the buoyancy of the owned activity, which amounted to €116.4 million at the end of 2021, up 15%. The owned activity benefited particularly from the development of container trading, generating margins on sales and pick-up charges.

For the management activity, syndication fees came to €3.0 million, up €0.7 million, and management fees for investor fleets were stable at €3.6 million.

On the other hand, investor equipment sales fees fell steeply (-€3.0 million compared with 2020), mainly reflecting the low level of containers available for sale in a context of global shortages in 2021.

ANALYSIS OF CONTRIBUTION BY DIVISION

Restated revenue from the Freight Railcars division reached €50.3 million in 2021, an increase of 6.6%.

Revenue from the leasing activity increased by 9.7% to €46.4 million over the period, as the new assets purchased generated additional revenue, and investor fleet management fees grew by 13.4% to €1.8 million.

Owned equipment sales and syndication fees decreased, however, by a total amount of €1.2 million.

Restated revenue from the River Barges division was up 8.4% to €12.8 million in 2021, driven by the leasing activity (revenues linked to the increase in chartering in the Rhine basin). The average utilisation rate for the division over the period rose to 97.1% (versus 95.1% in 2020).

Restated revenue from the Containers division came to €47.7 million at the end of December 2021, an increase of 19.7%.

2021 was an exceptional year. In an environment with an utilisation rate of more than 99%, leasing revenue grew by 10.5% (+€1.0 million). The following positive effects were also seen:

  • The rise in owned equipment sales (+€3.7 million year-on-year), with the development of the container trading activity

  • The +€4.8million growth in ancillary services (one-way trading container delivery between Asia and the United States)

Syndication fees, up €1.7 million, with two major transactions over the financial year, did not offset the €3.0 million decrease in sales fees on containers owned by investors due to the continued shortage of containers available for sale.

Finally, revenue from the Modular Building activity in Africa, presented in the “miscellaneous” line, rose by €1.1 million over the period to €14.1 million.

A SHARP INCREASE IN PROFITABILITY

EBITDA came to €53.1 million, an increase of 13.4%.

The Freight Railcars division’s EBITDA was stable at €26.2 million, compared with €26.5 million in 2020.

Against a backdrop of a gradual rise in utilisation rates (89% at the end of December 2021), the division is continuing to make investments and recorded an increase in its operating expenses (maintenance expenses) to anticipate forthcoming rentals.

The River Barges division posted EBITDA of €4.8 million over the year, down slightly, by €0.3 million, mainly due to the €0.3 million decrease in syndication fees.

The Containers division’s EBITDA increased significantly, by €6.3 million, to €17.8 million (+54.1%), driven by the controlled development of trading, an activity that generated strong margins in 2021. Note that this level of performance, which was partly due to logistics disruptions affecting shipping containers worldwide, was extraordinary by an estimated €5 million. However, this positive impact could continue into 2022.

EBITDA for other activities, including Modular Building in Africa, grew to €4.2 million (+€0.6 million).

Operating income reached €28.7 million, an increase of 23.8% versus 2020.

Financial income came to -€11.9 million, compared with -€13.2 million in 2020. This €1.3 million improvement may be attributed to the decrease in financing fees and the reduction of foreign exchange impacts (particularly with the implementation of a cash flow foreign exchange hedging in 2021).

Profit before tax came to €16.8 million, compared with €10.0 million in 2020.

Group share of Net Profit stood at €12.6 million, a very sharp increase versus 2020 (€5.9 million). All of the group’s operating divisions made a positive contribution to the global consolidated Net Income.

A SOLID FINANCIAL STRUCTURE

The balance sheet showed a total of €552 million at 31 December 2021, compared with €474 million at 31 December 2020.

Tangible fixed assets and inventories amounted to €418 million, compared with €343 million at the end of December 2020, mainly due to investments within the Freight Railcars and Containers divisions.

Shareholders’ equity rose sharply, thanks to the net profitability for the year. Total shareholders’ equity stood at €165.0 million (versus €146.7 million in 2020) and the Group share of shareholders’ equity totalled €108 million (+17% year-on-year).

Cash flow from operating activities came to -€25.7 million due to a steady rate of equipment purchases amounting to €71.3 million of net purchases and changes in inventories (note that investments relating to operating lessors are classified under cash flow from operating activities).

Gross debt came to €285.5 million, of which 73% non-recourse debt. The group’s net debt amounted to €230.6 million, with a comfortable cash position of €53.8 million.

The loan-to-value ratio fell by two points, to 52%.

IMPACT OF THE ARMED CONFLICT BETWEEN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE

Touax is not directly exposed to the current Russia-Ukraine conflict, as it has no subsidiaries, customers or leased transport assets (with the possible exception of a few non-significant containers in transit) in Ukraine or Russia. Indirectly, it is possible that the conflict will create inflation, a fall in European economic growth, logistical disruptions, and a shortage of equipment, spare parts and raw materials in certain industrial sectors (including the rail sector), whose consequences are as yet unknown.

OUTLOOK

The 2021 results validate the Touax group’s strategy of refocusing on its three business lines consisting of the long-term leasing of environmentally-friendly equipment for sustainable transportation.

The group is continuing to invest to grow its activities with a view to sustainable value creation. At 31 December 2021, firm orders for and investments in productive assets with third parties amounted to €54.1 million, consisting of €28.4 million of containers, €22.9 million of railcars and €2.8 million of river barges.

In the Freight Railcar sector, the European Commission has set an ambitious target of reaching a 30% freight transportation market share by 2030 (versus 18% in 2021), which will require the replacing of 400,000 railcars that are over 30 years old. The tendency towards outsourcing, which is favourable to lessors, is continuing in Europe, and combined rail transportation is still growing.

In Asia, the market is guided by the need for innovative railcars in order to increase loading capacity, diminishing road traffic and reducing CO2 emissions, as well as by the numerous infrastructure projects promoting rail and containerised traffic.

The River Barge sector is experiencing stability in the Americas and a positive trend in Europe. Demand for new barges is aimed at transporting aggregates for construction, biomass and cereals. European and government bodies are aware of the ecological advantages of river transportation. Substantial public and institutional investments should be made to reinvigorate the sector and Touax is positioned to benefit from the effects of these stimulus packages.

After an excellent 2021, the Containers division wishes to continue its strategy of investment to increase its critical size and meet its customers’ demands, while still developing its third-party investor management activity (two major partnerships have been signed with US and European funds).

The growth of the container trading activity, which very much complements the leasing activity, should also continue, and the division is constantly working to enhance its offer.

In the Modular Building activity in Africa, the group is continuing its investment to improve volumes and margins, and by focusing on increasing its sales of high value added turnkey products in order to maximize value.

Subject to the development of the situation in Ukraine and its potential impacts (particularly on the group’s trading activities), the business outlook for long-term equipment leasing for sustainable transportation is positive. Our various asset classes are benefiting from the development of infrastructure, e-commerce and intermodal logistics, as well as the support of public authorities, consumers, lenders and investors for green transport.

The group’s holding company (Touax SCA) carried out an independent revaluation of its tangible and financial assets, showing a revaluation difference of €67.6 million at 31 December 2021. The Management Board will propose to the General Meeting of Shareholders of June 2022 the conducting of a technical operation on its share capital (€21.8 million reduction followed by an increase of the same amount through the incorporation of the revaluation difference) in order to be in a position to resume a dividend distribution policy in the future.

UPCOMING EVENTS

  • 23 March 2022: SFAF presentation of the annual results in French

  • 25 March 2022: Video conference call to present the annual results in English

    • 12 May 2022: Q1 2022 revenue from activities

  • 22 June 2022: Annual General Meeting

TOUAX Group leases out tangible assets (freight railcars, river barges and containers) on a daily basis worldwide, both on its own account and for investors. With more than €1.2 billion of assets under management, TOUAX is one of the leading European players in the leasing of such equipment.

TOUAX is listed on the EURONEXT stock market in Paris - Euronext Paris Compartment C (ISIN code: FR0000033003) - and is listed on the CAC® Small, CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext©PEA-PME 150 indices.

For further information please visit: www.touax.com

Contacts:

TOUAX ACTIFIN

Fabrice & Raphaël Walewski Ghislaine Gasparetto

touax@touax.com ggasparetto@actifin.fr

www.touax.com Tel: +33 1 56 88 11 11

Tel: +33 1 46 96 18 00

APPENDICES

1 - ANALYSIS OF THE RESTATED REVENUE FROM ACTIVITIES

Restated Revenue from activities
(in € thousand)

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 2021

TOTAL 2021

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

TOTAL 2020

Leasing revenue on owned equipment

13,229

13,633

14,479

15,350

56,691

13,426

13,336

13,011

12,572

52,345

Ancillary services

2,745

3,747

5,530

7,358

19,380

3,044

2,997

3,838

2,895

12,774

Total leasing activity

15,974

17,380

20,009

22,708

76,071

16,470

16,333

16,849

15,467

65,119

Sales of owned equipment

7,085

8,328

9,132

15,780

40,325

5,872

7,216

10,917

12,108

36,113

Total sales of equipment

7,085

8,328

9,132

15,780

40,325

5,872

7,216

10,917

12,108

36,113

Total of owned activity

23,059

25,708

29,141

38,488

116,396

22,342

23,549

27,766

27,575

101,232

Syndication fees

17

946

48

1,992

3,003

232

231

13

1,809

2,285

Management fees

897

891

894

959

3,641

937

919

898

879

3,633

Sales fees

591

358

181

236

1,366

2,128

882

793

589

4,392

Total of management activity

1,505

2,195

1,123

3,187

8,010

3,297

2,032

1,704

3,277

10,310

Other capital gains on disposals

0

6

0

552

558

15

0

0

1

16

Total Others

0

6

0

552

558

15

0

0

1

16

Total Restated Revenue from activities

24,564

27,909

30,264

42,227

124,963

25,654

25,581

29,470

30,853

111,558

2 - TABLE SHOWING THE TRANSITION FROM THE ACCOUNTING PRESENTATION TO THE RESTATED PRESENTATION

Revenue from activities
(in € thousand)

2021

Restatement

Restated
2021

2020

Restatement

Restated
2020

Leasing revenue on owned equipment

56,691

56,691

52,345

52,345

Ancillary services

20,879

-1,499

19,380

18,140

-5,366

12,774

Total leasing activity

77,570

-1,499

76,071

70,485

-5,366

65,119

Sales of owned equipment

40,325

40,325

36,113

36,113

Total sales of equipment

40,325

0

40,325

36,113

0

36,113

Total of owned activity

117,895

-1,499

116,396

106,598

-5,366

101,232

Leasing revenue on managed equipment

44,328

-44,328

0

49,759

-49,759

0

Fees on syndications

3,003

3,003

2,285

2,285

Management fees on managed assets

721

2,920

3,641

381

3,252

3,633

Margins on sale of managed equipment

1,366

1,366

4,369

23

4,392

Total of management activity

49,418

-41,408

8,010

56,794

-46,484

10,310

Other capital gains on disposals

558

558

16

16

Total Others

558

0

558

16

0

16

Total Restated Revenue from activities

167,871

-42,907

124,963

163,408

-51,850

111,558

3 - BREAKDOWN OF THE RESTATED REVENUE FROM ACTIVITIES BY DIVISION

Restated Revenue from activities
(in € thousand)

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 2021

TOTAL 2021

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

TOTAL 2020

Leasing revenue on owned equipment

9,152

9,223

10,122

10,779

39,276

9,199

9,118

8,910

8,860

36,087

Ancillary services

1,873

1,724

1,950

1,584

7,131

1,462

2,044

1,680

1,025

6,211

Total leasing activity

11,025

10,947

12,072

12,363

46,407

10,661

11,162

10,590

9,885

42,298

Sales of owned equipment

320

403

162

640

1,525

939

662

354

141

2,096

Total sales of equipment

320

403

162

640

1,525

939

662

354

141

2,096

Total of owned activity

11,345

11,350

12,234

13,003

47,932

11,600

11,824

10,944

10,026

44,394

Syndication fees

0

0

0

570

570

214

231

0

746

1,191

Management fees

463

470

451

440

1,824

373

395

406

434

1,608

Total of management activity

463

470

451

1,010

2,394

587

626

406

1,180

2,799

Total Freight railcars

11,808

11,820

12,685

14,013

50,326

12,187

12,450

11,350

11,206

47,193

Leasing revenue on owned equipment

1,688

1,745

1,770

1,625

6,828

1,636

1,626

1,755

1,638

6,655

Ancillary services

683

972

1,286

2,272

5,213

1,246

439

1,062

1,320

4,067

Total leasing activity

2,371

2,717

3,056

3,897

12,041

2,882

2,065

2,817

2,958

10,722

Sales of owned equipment

41

0

0

0

41

0

0

0

56

56

Total sales of equipment

41

0

0

0

41

0

0

0

56

56

Total of owned activity

2,412

2,717

3,056

3,897

12,082

2,882

2,065

2,817

3,014

10,778

Syndication fees

0

0

0

710

710

0

0

0

1,046

1,046

Management fees

6

6

5

7

24

0

0

0

0

0

Total of management activity

6

6

5

717

734

0

0

0

1,046

1,046

Total River barges

2,418

2,723

3,061

4,614

12,816

2,882

2,065

2,817

4,060

11,824

Leasing revenue on owned equipment

2,384

2,654

2,572

2,937

10,547

2,578

2,581

2,335

2,054

9,548

Ancillary services

191

1,054

2,297

3,996

7,538

285

642

1,098

752

2,777

Total leasing activity

2,575

3,708

4,869

6,933

18,085

2,863

3,223

3,433

2,806

12,325

Sales of owned equipment

3,480

3,524

5,991

11,696

24,691

4,064

4,192

6,344

6,410

21,010

Total sales of equipment

3,480

3,524

5,991

11,696

24,691

4,064

4,192

6,344

6,410

21,010

Total of owned activity

6,055

7,232

10,860

18,629

42,776

6,927

7,415

9,777

9,216

33,335

Syndication fees

17

946

48

712

1,723

18

0

13

17

48

Management fees

428

415

438

512

1,793

564

524

492

445

2,025

Sales fees

591

358

181

236

1,366

2,128

882

793

589

4,392

Total of management activity

1,036

1,719

667

1,460

4,882

2,710

1,406

1,298

1,051

6,465

Total Containers

7,091

8,951

11,527

20,089

47,658

9,637

8,821

11,075

10,267

39,800

Leasing revenue on owned equipment

5

11

15

9

40

13

11

11

20

55

Ancillary services

(2)

(3)

(3)

(494)

(502)

51

(128)

(2)

(202)

(281)

Total leasing activity

3

8

12

(485)

(462)

64

(117)

9

(182)

(226)

Sales of owned equipment

3,244

4,401

2,979

3,444

14,068

869

2,362

4,219

5,501

12,951

Total sales of equipment

3,244

4,401

2,979

3,444

14,068

869

2,362

4,219

5,501

12,951

Total of owned activity

3,247

4,409

2,991

2,959

13,606

933

2,245

4,228

5,319

12,725

Other capital gains on disposal

0

6

0

552

558

15

0

0

1

16

Total Others

0

6

0

552

558

15

0

0

1

16

Total Miscellaneous and eliminations

3,247

4,415

2,991

3,511

14,164

948

2,245

4,228

5,320

12,741

Total Restated Revenue from activities

24,564

27,909

30,264

42,227

124,963

25,654

25,581

29,470

30,853

111,558


1 Excluding Undated Deeply Subordinated Bonds
2 The market value is calculated by independent experts, based 50% on the replacement value and 50% on the value-in-use for railcars, the value-in-use for containers and the replacement value for river barges with the exception of a long-term contract in South America for which the value-in-use was used. This market value is substituted for the net book value when calculating the net asset value.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Rouble firms past 100 vs dollar after Putin announces gas currency switch

    The potential ramifications of that move, which Putin ordered his government to sort out in one week, could boost the Russian currency, with a host of European countries still dependent on Moscow for much of their energy supplies. The rouble had stabilised near 105 to the dollar in recent sessions after falling to a record low of 120 in Moscow this month and even further on the interbank market to 150. Russia has taken a hit from unprecedented Western sanctions over events in Ukraine, what it terms a "special operation", that started on Feb. 24.

  • Earnings: Adobe reports weak outlook, General Mills beats, Poshmark posts Q4 loss

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss quarterly earnings for Adobe, General Mills, and Poshmark.

  • UPDATE 6-One black box from crashed China jet found; U.S. invited to investigation

    Chinese emergency workers found on Wednesday one of two black boxes from a China Eastern Airlines plane that crashed this week with 132 people onboard, and the United States said its investigators had been invited to the crash site. The black box device recovered is the plane's cockpit voice recorder, based on an early assessment, a Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) official told a media briefing, adding that the recording material appeared to have survived impact in relatively good shape. "An initial inspection showed that the exterior of the recorder has been severely damaged, but the storage units, while also damaged to some extent, are relatively complete," CAAC official Zhu Tao said.

  • Is it a Wise Move to Still Buy Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) Shares?

    Ariel Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Ariel Fund & Ariel Appreciation Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the three months ending December 31, 2021, Ariel Fund and Ariel Appreciation Fund lagged their primary value benchmarks. This was largely due to some weakness among our […]

  • Adobe earnings beat estimates, stock falls after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down Adobe's latest quarterly earnings.

  • 10 Penny Stocks That Can Explode in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 penny stocks that can explode in 2022. In order to skip our detailed analysis of penny stocks, go directly to 5 Penny Stocks That Can Explode in 2022. Small companies that have yet to prove their mettle, or struggling firms trading below $5 in the market, are called […]

  • Market check: Stocks drop, AMC and GameStop rally

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré discusses how stocks are trading on Wednesday.&nbsp;

  • Oppenheimer Predicts Over 90% Rally for These 2 Stocks

    After a period of sustained losses, the stock market has been staging a comeback, with valuations across the board moving in one direction – higher. Between March 14 and March 23, the S&P 500 rose ~8%, while the NASDAQ was up ~12%. Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus offers an explanation for the powerful rally: “In our view it wasn’t so much that investor sentiment had turned broadly positive last week but rather that enough investors started to see numerous positives among

  • ‘The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift’: Home sales may drop 25% by the end of summer, according to this analyst

    Ian Shepherdson, chief economist and founder of research consulting firm Pantheon Macroeconomics, is predicting a dramatic fall in the pace of home sales this year. In a research note, he projected that existing-home sales will drop roughly 25% from the annual pace of 6.02 million set in February to a rate of 4.5 million by the end of summer. “The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift in activity, which will trigger a steep decline in the rate of increase of home prices, starting perhaps as soon as the spring,” Shepherdson wrote in a research note distributed Sunday.

  • Here’s Why Tao Value Disposed its Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Shares

    Tao Value, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -4.82 percentage points was delivered by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, underperforming its benchmark, the MSCI All Country World Index which delivered +6.98 percentage points for the same period. […]

  • Here's what Warren Buffett is reminding everyone about investing

    Warren Buffett is channeling one long-held investing philosophy.

  • India is the first country to approve the Novavax vaccine for teens, as the world readies for another COVID wave

    It’s the first country to approve Novavax’s COVID vaccine for those ages 12 through 18.

  • What Happens When You Pay off Your Mortgage?

    For many homeowners, one of the milestones on the path to financial independence is being able to pay off their mortgage. With typical mortgages lasting 30 years, it can take a long time to meet this goal. But what happens … Continue reading → The post What Happens When You Pay off Your Mortgage? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ukraine Update: Combat Deaths Estimated; Italy Snubs Ruble Call

    (Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz held a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin as NATO leaders prepare to meet in Brussels to discuss the war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: Voice Recorder Sent for AnalysisChina Jet’s Dive Took It Near Speed of Sound Before CrashThis Is Now The Worst Drawdown on Record for Global Fixed In

  • Crypto: Coinbase stock is a ‘one-of-a-kind asset,’ analyst says

    MoffettNathanson Analyst Lisa Ellis joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss her price target of $600 for Coinbase stock.

  • The Way People Invest In Real Estate Has Changed - What This New Strategy Means For Investors

    Residential rental properties have been the most common investment option for most people wanting to build wealth through real estate investing. A modest savings account could cover the down payment on a single-family home in many parts of the country, and an ambitious investor could scale that first purchase into a multi-million dollar portfolio. Institutional investors mostly stayed out of the single-family housing market. Hedge funds and private equity firms historically maintained their focu

  • Should You Now Consider Liquidating Your Sea Limited (SE) Position?

    Tao Value, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -4.82 percentage points was delivered by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, underperforming its benchmark, the MSCI All Country World Index which delivered +6.98 percentage points for the same period. […]

  • U.S. new home sales drop further as mortgages rates rise; prices push higher

    Sales of new U.S. single-family homes unexpectedly fell in February amid rising mortgage rates and higher house prices, which are squeezing out some first-time buyers from the market. Economists saw reduced affordability curbing activity in the near-term, but expected the new housing market to plod along this year given pent-up demand, a record low inventory of previously owned homes and strong wage gains. "With interest rates climbing further because of the negative supply shock emanating from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, home sales are likely to trend lower in coming months," said David Berson, chief economist at Nationwide in Columbus, Ohio.

  • AMC's ticket experiment for 'The Batman' seems to have worked

    Did AMC's elevated ticket experiment for "The Batman" work?

  • The yield curve is ‘scaring the bajeezus out of most investors,’ strategist says

    Sanders Morris Harris Chairman George Ball and Jeff Klingelhofer, Thornburg Investment Management Co-head of Investments, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Fed, market outlook, inflation and oil prices compounding Fed tightening, President Biden's sanctions on Russia, and FAANG stocks.