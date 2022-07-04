U.S. markets closed

TOUAX : Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights

TOUAX
·1 min read
In this article:
TOUAX
TOUAX

REGULATED INFORMATION                Paris, 4 July 2022 5:45 PM

YOUR OPERATIONAL LEASING SOLUTION FOR SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORTATION

Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights

 

Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

Register name of the issuer: TOUAX SCA (Euronext Paris: TOUP)

Date

Total shares outstanding

Total voting rights

Total exercisable voting rights*

June 30, 2022

7,011,547

8,350,162

8,265,834

* excluding rights attached to shares held in treasury

TOUAX Group leases out tangible assets (freight railcars, river barges and containers) on a daily basis throughout the world, for its own account and on behalf of third party investors. With €1.1 billion under management, TOUAX is one of the European leaders in the operational leasing of this type of equipment.

TOUAX SCA is listed in Paris on EURONEXT – Euronext Paris Compartment C (Code ISIN FR0000033003) and on the CAC® Small and CAC® Mid & Small indexes and in EnterNext PEA-PME.

For more information: www.touax.com

Contacts:

TOUAX        ACTIFIN
Fabrice & Raphaël WALEWSKI        Ghislaine GASPARETTO
Managing Partners        ggasparetto@actifin.fr
touax@touax.com        
www.touax.com        Tel: +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11
Tel: +33 (0)1 46 96 18 00

        

Attachment


