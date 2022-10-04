U.S. markets close in 3 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,782.98
    +104.55 (+2.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,267.39
    +776.50 (+2.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,156.04
    +340.60 (+3.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,770.83
    +61.96 (+3.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.90
    +3.27 (+3.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,735.00
    +33.00 (+1.94%)
     

  • Silver

    21.21
    +0.62 (+3.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9987
    +0.0160 (+1.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6090
    -0.0420 (-1.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1471
    +0.0152 (+1.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.2220
    -0.3980 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,022.55
    +636.14 (+3.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    455.03
    +9.60 (+2.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.46
    +177.70 (+2.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,992.21
    +776.42 (+2.96%)
     

TOUAX : Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights

TOUAX
·1 min read
TOUAX
TOUAX

REGULATED INFORMATION                Paris, 4 October 2022 5:45 PM

YOUR OPERATIONAL LEASING SOLUTION FOR SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORTATION

Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights

 

Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

Register name of the issuer: TOUAX SCA (Euronext Paris: TOUP)

Date

Total shares outstanding

Total voting rights

Total exercisable voting rights*

September 30, 2022

7,011,547

8,350,211

8,265,037

* excluding rights attached to shares held in treasury

****************

TOUAX Group leases out tangible assets (freight railcars, river barges and containers) on a daily basis throughout the world, for its own account and on behalf of third party investors. With €1.3 billion under management, TOUAX is one of the European leaders in the operational leasing of this type of equipment.

TOUAX SCA is listed in Paris on EURONEXT – Euronext Paris Compartment C (Code ISIN FR0000033003) and on the CAC® Small and CAC® Mid & Small indexes and in EnterNext PEA-PME.

For more information: www.touax.com

Contacts:

TOUAX        ACTIFIN
Fabrice & Raphaël WALEWSKI        Ghislaine GASPARETTO
Managing Partners        ggasparetto@actifin.fr
touax@touax.com        
www.touax.com        Tel: +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11
Tel: +33 (0)1 46 96 18 00

        

Attachment


Recommended Stories