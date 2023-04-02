U.S. markets closed

Toubani Announces Change of Company Secretary

·2 min read
TORONTO, April 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toubani Resources, Inc (ASX: TRE; TSX-V: TRE) (“Toubani Resources” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise that Kevin Hart has been appointed as Company Secretary, effective immediately. Kevin is a Chartered Accountant with over 30 years’ experience in statutory reporting, business administration and corporate compliance of public listed entities in the mining and exploration industry.

He is a Director of the corporate advisory firm Endeavour Corporate which specialises in providing company secretarial and accounting services to ASX listed entities. Kevin holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from The University of Western Australia and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand.

Ms Lucy Rowe has retired from the role of Company Secretary. The Board thanks Lucy for her service as Company Secretary since the Company’s listing on the ASX in November 2022 and wishes her every success going forward.

For the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 12.6, Mr Hart will be the person responsible for communications between the Company and ASX.

This announcement was authorised for release to the ASX by the Board of Toubani Resources Inc.

For more information:

Phil Russo

Jane Morgan

Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

Investor and Media Relations

+(61) 478 138 627

+61 (0) 405 555 618

Phil.Russo@toubaniresources.com

jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au

About Toubani Resources Inc
     
Toubani Resources (ASX: TRE; TSX-V: TRE) is an exploration and development Company with a focus on building Africa’s next mid-tier gold producer. The Company has a highly experienced Board and management team with a proven African track record in advancing projects through exploration, development and into production.

For more information regarding Toubani Resources visit our website at www.toubaniresources.com.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE


