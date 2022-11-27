U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,026.12
    -1.14 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,347.03
    +152.93 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,226.36
    -58.94 (-0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,869.19
    +5.67 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.55
    +0.27 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.00
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    21.48
    +0.05 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0381
    -0.0031 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6910
    -0.0150 (-0.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2065
    -0.0049 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.3150
    +0.7250 (+0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,502.38
    +56.53 (+0.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    386.97
    +4.32 (+1.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,486.67
    +20.07 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,283.03
    -100.07 (-0.35%)
     

Toubani Resources to Commence Trading on ASX

Toubani Resources, Inc.
·3 min read
Toubani Resources, Inc.
Toubani Resources, Inc.

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toubani Resources, Inc. (ASX: TRE; TSX-V: TRE) (“Toubani Resources” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company`s securities will commence trading today on the Australian Securities Exchange (“ASX”) under the ASX code TRE.

Highlights:

  • Shares were admitted to the Official List of the ASX on 24 November 2022 and trading of the shares will commence today at 1:30 pm AEDT, under the ticker “TRE”

  • Trading on the ASX will have no direct impact on the trading of the Company's shares on TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”), which will continue to trade under the ticker “TRE”

  • A$6,000,000 at A$0.20 per share was raised as part of the equity raising

  • The Company is now well funded to execute its comprehensive drilling campaign

The management and the board of the Company believe that a dual listing on the ASX will raise the profile of the Company`s Kobada Project in a robust resources market where gold exploration companies have in recent times attracted significant investor interest. In connection with the dual listing, the Company has successfully raised A$6,000,000, bringing in a broad base of new investors, predominantly from Australia.

The Company intends to commence exploration on the Kobada project, with drilling activities expected to commence shortly. The focus of the 2022/2023 drilling campaign will be on the previously identified target areas, based on soil geochemical sampling, artisanal mining, geophysics trends and historical drillholes, in the larger Kobada mining permit area. The aim of the drilling campaign is the following:

  • Extending the mineralised zone of the main shear zone (“MSZ”) to the south and north

  • Testing the continuity of a second mineralised zone to the east of the main Kobada orebody

  • Drilling around historical artisanal mining where there are extensive workings

  • Testing new potential gold mineralised zones

  • Follow up auger drilling anomalies showing strong gold mineralisation

This announcement has been approved for release by the CEO.

About Toubani Resources Inc

Toubani Resources (ASX: TRE; TSX-V: TRE) is an exploration and development company with a focus on expanding its existing total resource base of 3.1 million ounces. The Company has a highly experienced board and management team with a proven track record in the African mining sector operating mines from development through to production.

Toubani Resource’s principal asset is the Kobada Project in southern Mali, which is in an advanced stage of development having completed a Definitive Feasibility Study in September 2021 showing compelling economics for a 100,000oz per annum production profile over 10 years. The company believes the flagship project to be largely de-risked based upon the results of the study, and further exploration will build on the substantial baseline of 3.1 million ounces total resource, and 1.2 million ounces of reserves. As well as the initial Kobada Gold Project mining concession, other highly prospective exploration locations have been identified on the Kobada, Faraba and Kobada Est concessions based upon systematic regional exploration techniques. These additional exploration areas are part of the targeted drilling campaign as outlined above, with a view to increase strike length and grow resource ounces. For more information regarding Toubani Resources visit our website at www.toubaniresources.com.

For more information:

Danny Callow
President and Chief Executive Officer
+(27) 76 411 3803
Danny.Callow@toubaniresources.com

Daniyal Baizak
Vice President, Corporate Development
+1 (647) 835 9617
Dbaizak@toubaniresources.com

Jane Morgan
Investor and Media Relations
+ 61 (0) 405 555 618
jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au

 

Cautionary statements

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the listing on the Australian Stock Exchange, the expansion of mineral resources and reserves, and drilling and exploration plans of the Company. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: receipt of necessary approvals from Canadian and Australian regulatory authorities; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future prices of mineral prices; accidents, labour disputes and shortages; available infrastructure and supplies; the COVID-19 pandemic and other risks of the mining industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.



Recommended Stories

  • FTX Collapse: Billionaire Mark Cuban Gives Crypto a Dream Boost

    The abrupt and rapid collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange has caused a shock in the crypto space. The fall, in a few days, of a company valued at $32 billion in February, ended up casting suspicion on the entire young industry of financial services, based on the Blockchain technology. Retail investors have fled, while institutional investors, linked to FTX and its sister company Alameda Research, are still determining their losses from their exposure to Sam Bankman-Fried's empire.

  • Is Novavax Stock a Buy Now?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) investors are looking at a share price decline of more than 90% over the past 12 months, and the shares are now trading close to their 52-week low. Importantly, Gavi has paid Novavax $700 million in the last two years, and its $350 million payment in 2021 accounted for a large fraction of the biotech's $1.1 billion in total revenue for the year.

  • 3 Bold Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist In This Bear Market

    With many growth stocks trading far from their peaks, that cheer might come from the significant opportunities for bold long-term investors in 2023 and beyond. Here's what you need to know about these three stocks to buy in a bear market. Justin Pope (Roku): Roku gained some attention over the past few years as the era of streaming got underway.

  • Elon Musk Email Was Old News. He Still Likes His Advice For Managers.

    An email from Tesla CEO Elon Musk surfaced on Twitter Saturday. It turned out to be an old email, but Musk still fells the same way about meetings.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Triple in 3 Years

    These companies have multiple ways they could deliver multibagger growth in a relatively short period of time.

  • I'm Worried About A Stock Market Crash. How Can I Tell If My Fears Are Warranted?

    The first six months of 2022 were the worst the stock market has had in more than 40 years, officially entering a bear market on June 13. Despite some recent bouncebacks, investors remain worried. So much so that some have … Continue reading → The post Is the Stock Market Going to Crash in 2022? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Should You Invest in Ford in 2023?

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is one of the most recognizable brands in America. There's a culmination of factors that could work against Ford in 2023. Vehicles are big-ticket items for consumers and businesses that purchase them -- the average transaction price for a new vehicle was $45,844 as of June 2022.

  • Dow Jones Futures Loom: 3 Key Factors For The Market Rally; Why You Should Be Cautious

    The Dow Jones hit its best level since April while more stocks are near buy points. But the S&P 500 faces a big test with Fed-critical economic data on tap.

  • I'm Getting More Comfortable With My Alibaba Stock. Here's Why

    It's been challenging to hold Alibaba's (NYSE: BABA)stock over the last two years as it lost more than 70% of its market value. As the stock price fell, investors questioned whether Alibaba had reached its prime and was bound to decline further. While it's still early, Alibaba's latest earnings result justifies my earlier decision.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought These 3 Dividend Stocks With Yields of Over 3%

    Don't believe for one second that Warren Buffett doesn't think about dividends. In his latest letter to Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) shareholders, he mentioned that the company received $785 million in dividends from just one stock in 2021 (it was Apple). Buffett's recent buys for Berkshire's portfolio also hints that dividends might have been on his mind.

  • Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Could Be 37% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Plug Power Inc. ( NASDAQ:PLUG ) by estimating...

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: China Covid Cases Soar, Lockdown Protests Erupt

    Best Chinese stocks. China Covid cases are at record highs, but lockdown protests are spreading almost as fast.

  • 3 Potentially Explosive Stocks to Buy Before 2023

    It's been a difficult year for stocks (and investors) in general. But certain stocks have had a particularly trying time. These companies faced specific challenges -- and that's sent their shares tumbling further than the general market.

  • Better Buy: Medical Properties Trust or Physicians Realty Trust?

    While increased interest rates have put a damper on home sales lately, medical REITs manage commercial real estate, such as hospitals and doctor's offices. The tenants for these REITs are dependable payers and deliver consistent cash flows to the companies. Medical REITs are considered good long-term investments because they offer above-average dividends.

  • Dollar Rises on Haven Demand; Stocks Face Pressure: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- The dollar rose and stocks were likely to face downward pressure as markets open in Asia on Monday to news of growing unrest in China over Covid restrictions.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThe Treasury Market’s Big Recession Trade Is Gathering MomentumUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USThe greenback made some of its biggest early gains against the currencies of Australia and South Africa, both of which are exposed

  • Nvidia Stock Q&A With Wall Street Investors

    In this installment of Q&A with Wall Street, I deep dive into Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) third-quarter conference call with analysts. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Nov. 23, 2022. The video was published on Nov.

  • 5 Billion Reasons Coinbase is Misunderstood -- and Looks Like a Value Stock

    The crypto collapse is the product of old-fashioned mismanagement and fraud, not the failure of crypto to disrupt.

  • 3 of the Safest Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Planet to Buy Now

    These high-octane dividend stocks, with yields ranging from 7.7% to 10%, can really pad investors' pocketbooks.

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • Second-Largest U.S. Pension Buys Up Rivian, Snowflake, Airbnb, and Noble Stock

    California State Teachers’ Retirement System also bought more shares of Snowflake and Airbnb in the third quarter.